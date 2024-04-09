A Delulu Girlie’s Guide to Romanticizing Studying

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

If you’re anything like me, studying is one of the hardest things to get motivated for. Even the most basic and common study habits don’t work for me. They’re so boring! So how do I do it? How do I make myself study? I romanticize it. Before I start, disclaimer: This is how I study. It may be an unconventional method. If you read this as a way to make fun of and laugh with me instead of a guide on how to study, it’ll be much more entertaining.

Pretend You’re The Main Character

The first crucial step to romanticizing my study process is pretending I’m the main character. When I pretend that I’m the main character of a movie or book, it makes me want to succeed. After all, there’s an audience watching! Although no one actually cares how I look or what I do, it keeps me accountable. An audience member would be disappointed if I went on TikTok instead of doing my homework. I also have to make sure I listen to the soundtrack of my movie, so headphones are a must!

Location Matters

For one thing, I can’t study in my room or my apartment at all. It’s too close to my bed. I’ll fall right into it and wonder how it happened. Public places are the key to studying for me, especially if others are studying around me. It goes back to being the main character; it’s easier to pretend there’s an audience if people are actually around me. A cute little coffee shop will definitely romanticize studying and even make it seem fun to be a college student.

Make It A Competition

Again, this is probably not the most conventional way of thinking or even the healthiest. If I’m in public and see other people studying, I try to outlast them. Sometimes this method of thinking leads me to be in the library for a long time, but I must be the last one remaining!

Look Good. Feel Good. Do Good.

I repeat this mantra over and over to myself all the time. When I look good, I end up feeling good, and when I feel good, I do good. So, when I study, I put on an outfit that makes me feel confident to begin studying. Depending on how I’m feeling though, I honestly might just end up in pajamas (don’t get me wrong, they’re still cute pajamas) because I want to be comfortable.

Makeup or no makeup depends on how good I feel about myself, but my hair has to be done. The main character of a movie wouldn’t have messy hair unless they’re going through it. This can also mean making sure my study space and materials are clean and organized.

Specific Scent For Studying

When I study, I have a specific lotion and perfume I wear. I feel like I am basically Pavlov training myself to study. Whenever I wear it, I’m tricking my mind into knowing that it’s time to study. This definitely sounds crazy but now when I smell that scent, I feel like I need to be productive.

Sweet Necessity

The last thing to pull everything together is a cute beverage while studying and a sweet treat. It can be a classic choice like coffee or tea or even something more exotic like a smoothie or kombucha. I normally choose an iced coffee because it’s easy to access on campus, but a lemonade from Mom and Pop’s hot dog stand is a close second. My go-to sweet treat is usually a chocolate bar or a baked good such as a cookie from Panera. Is it even possible to study without a sweet treat and a drink?

These methods of studying somehow get me out of bed. If I were to categorize this method of studying, I would probably let it fall under “delulu girlie.” However, I really feel like romanticizing life while studying makes me feel like a more productive student and helps me get more work done. I mean… I can’t be the only one with unconventional methods of studying, right?

