Holiday Hacks for Decorating Your Dorm on a Student Budget

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

The holiday season is here, and you want your dorm to scream festive cheer without draining your wallet. Don’t worry: you don’t need to sacrifice your style to save money. These five creative hacks allow you to turn your dorm into a cozy holiday haven without blowing your student budget!

Fairy lights

Fairy lights are a holiday staple, and for good reason! They’re inexpensive, versatile, and instantly transform any space. You can find these for under $10, depending on the length and color, at stores like Walmart, Target, Amazon, Dollar Tree, or even Temu, but I can’t guarantee the latter ones will last you a while.

Drape fairy lights over your desk or along your bed frame, or use removable hooks to create a light-up Christmas tree shape on your wall. For extra flair, grab some mini ornaments and hook them onto the lights.

Mini Christmas Trees

In FSU dorms, large Christmas trees aren’t allowed for obvious fire hazard reasons, but a mini one is just as charming. Stores like Five Below or Target sell small, faux trees for around five dollars.

Decorate your mini tree with candy canes, tiny baubles, or homemade ornaments. To save more, cut stars and other shapes out of construction paper.

Cozy festive fabrics

Switch up your dorm vibe by adding holiday-themed fabrics. You don’t need to buy expensive bedding or rugs; focus on more minor touches like throw blankets, pillowcases, or festive towels. The best places for these are Walmart, Target, Ross, and even T.J.Maxx. If you don’t want to spend a decent amount on these, use a red or green blanket you already own and give it a DIY twist. Add ribbons or attach felt snowflakes for a festive look.

diy window decor and wreaths

Take advantage of your windows or dorm door to spread some holiday cheer. Use a wire hanger to create a circular frame, then wrap it with a cheap garland (usually found from three to five dollars at craft stores or Walmart). Add bows or ornaments for a personal touch.

Affordable holiday aromas

Unfortunately, we aren’t allowed to use scent diffusers or candles in the FSU dorms. One solution I’ve found for a wintery scent is buying a pack of cinnamon sticks and tying them together with twine to hang around the room. You can also dab some essential oils onto cotton balls and spread them around the room. Places like Walmart also sell scent sticks that can do the job. Even a Christmas air freshener will work perfectly.

Bonus Tip: don’t skip dollar stores

Dollar Tree is a gold mine for affordable holiday decor. Stock up on essentials like tinsel, stockings, holiday mugs, and small figurines. With everything priced at $1.25, you’ll have no problems finding budget-friendly treasures.

Decorating your dorm for the holidays doesn’t have to cost a fortune. With a bit of creativity, a few essential items, and some DIY magic, you can transform your space into a winter wonderland that’s as festive as it is frugal. Happy decorating and happy holidays!

