With the presidential election coming up this November, there’s been an influx in social engagement on college campuses this semester. To get the youth out to the polls, the political action committee (PAC) known as Florida Future Leaders has been involved in community outreach on FSU’s very own Landis Green.

Florida Future Leaders is on a mission to provide resources for the social justice youth organizing for the Florida College Democrats. After the Florida Supreme Court ruled to put the right to abortion care and recreational marijuana on the ballot in April, the committee distributed free condoms and rolling papers on college campuses across Florida. They’ve been partaking in this dispersal since the day of the ruling, and they plan to do so until election day.

It doesn’t stop at condoms and rolling papers, though. Florida Future Leaders is also giving out free Plan B, roses, and stickers to students on Landis Green.

What college student can say no to free stuff? The PAC staff generally tables on Landis Green Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. At these tables, students can find anything from free literature to free food. Why turn down a piece of pizza and a Celsius?

When I say literature, I don’t mean novels, so don’t feel intimidated! They’re simply pamphlets with information educating students on where both the Democratic and Republican parties stand on issues on the ballot, how and where you can vote this November, and how to register to vote.

If you’re confused about where to begin in the voter registration process, Florida Future Leaders has plenty of staff to help students register and update their voter registration address to Tallahassee so they can vote at the Student Union in November.

And helping they are! Jayden D’Onofrio, Florida Future Leader’s Chairman, says that on Sept. 10, the PAC registered 92 people to vote while passing out free roses on Landis. For comparison, a typical number of registrations per day is around 15. Regardless of political party, the PAC is committed to ensuring your vote is counted, and registration is the first step.

When asked about the purpose of this outreach, D’Onofrio told HCFSU, “We’re doing this organizing to prepare students for the upcoming election and to emphasize how important their vote is, especially with the right to choice being on the ballot.”

Amendment 4 being on the ballot this November is a cause for celebration for Florida College Democrats. Already, Florida Future Leaders has distributed $64,000 worth of Plan B across the state. Access to contraceptives is an important issue for the youth, and D’Onofrio says that the point of “giving this stuff out [is] to support each other.”

D’Onofrio goes on to say that the youth will have a “massive impact on this election” and it’s “important to recognize that while we [Florida Future Leaders] are doing this work, Republicans are actively trying to strip these rights from us and aren’t meeting the youth where they are, which is on the campus.”

Get out there and benefit from this outreach! Not only will you meet some cool people giving out some cool things, but you’ll become an active participant in this election by educating yourself. Florida Future Leaders is here to help you, so if you have questions, ask them!

