Why You Can’t Go Wrong Living On or Off Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

College application season is over, and acceptances are flowing to students nationwide. With that in mind, most students are now beginning to make living arrangements for their first year in college.

Moving away from your childhood home for the first time is a daunting experience, but living alone and dealing with the freedom that comes with it adds to the experience! Whether you’re a freshman or decide to live in an on-campus dorm or an off-campus apartment, moving away can be challenging for many students.

However daunting, the responsibility that comes with living alone in an off-campus apartment can be just as rewarding. As someone who first moved into a dorm and then into an off-campus apartment, I know the pros and cons of both living situations.

Dorm-style living was not my favorite; however, it has many plus sides. Living in a dorm is an experience I believe all students should have at least once during college. Meeting new people and getting involved on campus are some of the most significant advantages of living in a dorm. Random roommate assignments can often end up turning into lifelong friendships. True, there are many roommate horror stories to be told, but you never know who your next best friend could be!

Being able to walk to class and not worry about parking is also something I miss about living on campus. By living only steps away from Landis Green, you never have to miss an event or a chance to make new friends. Meal plans and on-campus dining options make living away from home a much easier transition. No need to worry about the hassle of buying groceries, cooking, or sticking to a budget. It also accommodates individual schedules much more quickly.

As an only child, sharing a room with someone and having a single bathroom with four other girls was hard to get used to. While I believe it’s a great way to get the college experience, my decision to move into an apartment was the best one I’ve made. I get more privacy in the comfort of my bedroom and bathroom, and I’ve learned how to live alone and gained a new sense of maturity from that independence.

Having roommates is also made easier in an apartment. Everyone still has privacy and the ability to escape to the comfort of their bedroom at any time, whereas, in a dorm, the privacy you can get most is by turning the other way.

Many apartments’ amenities are also only accessible to residents and can provide the quietness needed to study and maintain good grades. For example, Nova Tallahassee is one of the many off-campus apartments at FSU for students with designated study rooms and many other amenities such as pools, gyms, yoga studios, and saunas.

While this may be a disadvantage to some, I’ve also grown to enjoy the longer walk to class each day. Walking means you no longer have to worry about parking situations and get more exercise throughout the week.

Choosing where to live as an incoming freshman can be an extremely stressful. Whether or not you choose a dorm or any off-campus housing, the choice is entirely up to personal preference and budget. However, based on my experience, both options have many advantages, and you cannot go wrong either way!

