FSU’s Scooby-Doo Midnight Movie Experience

Almost every Friday, the Student Life Cinema (SLC) has a new movie showing at midnight. These movies are free to FSU students as long as you bring your FSUID.

The movies sometimes have a theme related to that month. Halloween is coming up! This means the movie selections in October may be Halloween-related. Friday’s movie was the 2002 live-action Scooby-Doo.

I attend the free midnight showings almost every Friday because I know that it’ll always be a good time! The audience makes the experience.

I also use these movies as a substitute for going out, as that scene isn’t necessarily for me. I don’t love crowds, but I like socializing and having a good time with friends. The SLC movie nights are perfect for anyone to relax and unwind after weeks of stressful assignments and exams.

Movie nights are taken with just the right amount of seriousness. I love the atmosphere of the theater and sitting with people who are just as excited to see the film as you. People usually show up to the movie dressed to impress and on theme with the movie. It’s not a requirement, but it’s still fun to dress up.

Before the movie starts, there’s usually a game that fits the movie. For The LEGO Batman Movie last year, there were pushup and riddle-solving contests for a prize.

I’ve been waiting to catch Scooby and the Gang on the SLC’s big screen. It’s one of my favorites! I’m pretty sure I’ve seen every movie and TV show they’ve made since 1969. When it was announced as the next SLC movie, I was so excited. I’m happy to report that it lived up to the hype I held for it in my head.

You never know what an SLC movie night may have in store, but I can certainly say that making friends with two strangers while waiting in line for admission wasn’t on my bingo card. I met two lovely people in line and sat with them for the movie. It was their first movie experience at the SLC, and I shared advice and my SLC stories.

While in line, I also noticed how many people dressed up. The girl in front of me in line was dressed head-to-toe in a Velma cosplay. Others were dressed in Scooby-Doo merchandise, ranging from hoodies to Scooby ear headbands. One girl was even wearing Mystery Machine-themed Crocs!

While waiting for the movie to begin, I was lucky enough to get selected for a game of Scooby-Doo trivia. The questions were hard, but I ended up in a four-way tie. I lost the tote bag prize in the tiebreaker, but I had a blast with the other girls in front of the screen.

The movie-watching experience at the SLC is usually unlike anything you’ve ever experienced. Thankfully, the crowd didn’t disappoint. The theater was packed with people to see the movie. The crowd cheered and laughed whenever something extremely awesome or cringy happened.

Everyone cheered when Daphne showed off her combat skills. It was so loud that if you didn’t know any better, you’d think the room was watching a football game or raving at a concert. Everyone booed Scrappy, so I felt valid in my dislike of him.

If this sounds fun to you, feel free to follow the ASLC on Instagram to keep up-to-date with the latest movies being shown! Some upcoming events are the amateur Western Drag Show on Oct. 11, followed by a showing of Brokeback Mountain, Rec on Oct. 10 and Oct. 13, and The Devil Wears Prada on Oct. 16.

Overall, movie nights at the SLC make up some of my favorite FSU memories. This year, I’ve talked to many people who didn’t even know they offered free movies, and it’s such a shame more people don’t know about it!

The movies are good, but the atmosphere and audience tie everything together and make for a truly unforgettable experience. If you don’t have plans on a Friday night, don’t hesitate to come by the SLC for some movie night magic.

