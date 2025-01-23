FSU Turns 174: Remembering the Most Iconic Moments

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Happy birthday, ‘Nole Nation!

On Jan. 22, our beloved FSU turns 174 years old. Throughout those 174 years, FSU has achieved national recognition in both academics and athletics, produced world-famous alumni, and exceeded many expectations of what the school could become.

In honor of Florida State’s birthday, let’s look back at some of FSU’s most memorable moments.

The Choke at Doak

FSU football beating UF isn’t uncommon (just ignore this past season), but out of all our wins against UF, one stands out. It’s fondly remembered as “The Choke at Doak.”

It was the rivalry game of the 1994 season, and UF’s football team invaded FSU’s home base, Doak Campbell Stadium. At the beginning of the fourth quarter, UF had a 28-point lead, and things looked bleak for the Seminoles. Astoundingly, the ‘Noles persevered and managed to tie the game with a score of 31-31 in just 12 minutes.

Technically, FSU did not win the game since the Choke at Doak happened before overtime in college football was allowed. Still, UF did not win, so that’s a win for us! FSU holds the record for the biggest fourth-quarter comeback from the Choke at Doak, and this groundbreaking moment remains one of Florida State’s most iconic moments.

Top 10 Public University

FSU beat the nothing-but-a-party school allegations this year, ranking 10th in Niche’s 2025 Top Public Universities in America. With an acceptance rate of 25 percent, FSU is becoming more competitive and academically rigorous every year.

Considering the slow decrease in acceptance rate and consistent increase in academic performance, I wouldn’t be surprised if FSU moves up the list this year. Who knows, we might even switch spots with UF at number seven. Work hard, play hard, ‘Noles!

Three-Time College Football National Champions

Football has been an enormous part of FSU’s history. The program has produced three Heisman Trophy winners, won 16 ACC Championships, and has been the College Football National Champions three times.

FSU took the title of National Champion in 1993 and 1999 under Bobby Bowden, the legendary football coach who crafted our football team into the iconic program it is now. Another win in 2013 with Jameis Winston as our quarterback cemented football as a pillar of the FSU community.

Maybe for FSU’s 175th birthday, we’ll have a fourth national championship under our belts! ‘Nole Nation comeback, am I right?

Alma Mater to the Stars

Many American stars attended FSU, such as the legendary Burt Reynolds. The Hollywood icon played football at FSU from 1954-1957 and later became an actor known for his roles in Deliverance and Smokey and the Bandit.

Jim Morrison also briefly attended FSU in the early 1960s before he went on to be the lead singer in the hit rock band The Doors. Another FSU alumni, Cheryl Hines, is known as one of the leads in Curb Your Enthusiasm and the wife of the current nominee for U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services.

From Hollywood to the Whitehouse: once a ‘Nole, always a ‘Nole!

In just 174 years, Florida State University has become legendary, not just in Florida but across the country. FSU has something to offer to everyone! I’m sure that Florida State will only continue to grow and thrive through the next 174 years. Happy Birthday, FSU!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!