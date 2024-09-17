FSU Majors as Coffee Shops Near Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Trying a new coffee shop is one of my favorite weekend activities during the semester. Whether I’m just catching up with one of my friends or studying, it always brings me joy. There are so many cute local shops right around campus. If you’re looking for a new hangout spot or just a change of scenery from Strozier or Dirac, then you’re in the right place. Here are some of my coffee shop recommendations based on your major.

English

If you’re an English major, then I am going to suggest Piebrary. This coffee shop is located upstairs of Midtown Reader, one of my favorite Tallahassee bookstores. With its cozy atmosphere and delicious treats, it’s the perfect place to catch up on next week’s readings or writing assignments.

Business

For my fellow readers who are in the College of Business, I will suggest Vice Society. This cafe is located right in College Town and just opened last year. It has an open layout with plenty of seats to fit your study groups. This study spot also turns into a lounge at night!

Motion Picture

My favorite local shop is the Black Dog Cafe. Regardless of your major, you should check this one out. But I would specifically recommend this spot to any major in the College of Motion Picture Arts. This coffee shop has both indoor and outdoor seating. It’s located right on Lake Ella and is picturesque! When I study here, it always makes me feel like I am the main character of a movie.

Engineering

This next one is perfect for any major in the College of Engineering. Power Plant cafe is located in Cascades Park and has a beautiful view outside. A fun fact is that this building used to serve as a coal-fired power plant, so I hope you’ll appreciate that connection.

Studio Art

For any Studio Art majors, I suggest Catalina Cafe. This coffee shop is located right on Gaines Street. It will definitely give you some creative inspiration with the street art featured nearby.

Political Science and Criminal Justice

Lucky Goat is a chain of cafes located here in Tallahassee. They even make their own coffee beans. With their dependable and do-it-themselves attitude, I’ll give this one to the Political Science and Criminal Justice majors.

History and Education

My next recommendation is a staple to FSU. Sweet Shop is the closest recommendation on this list and is the perfect place to grab a snack while on campus. With this location holding so many core memories for students, I recommend this spot to the History and Education majors.

Psychology

I just recently tried Ground Ops, and I’m obsessed! They have the best cinnamon roll that I have ever tried. With its inviting atmosphere, I would suggest this spot for Psychology majors. The comfy couches there are perfect for catching up and spilling tea with your friends.

Biology and Nursing

Finally, if you’re studying Biology or Nursing or simply on the Pre-Med track, Red Eye Coffee is the shop for you. Since many of you will or have already dissected a frog, I thought this was fitting. They have many delicious drinks that can help keep you awake and alert for all those study sessions.

I hope you can check out some of these places for yourself or visit them with your friends!

