FSU’s College of Music Celebrates Music in Our Schools Month

FSU students in the College of Music celebrated Music in Our Schools Month (MIOSM) throughout March. Even though it’s April now, as a music education major, I find it super important to bring attention to music in our schools and how we can advocate for students. MIOSM was started by the National Association for Music Education (NAfME) and continues to catch traction throughout the country.

While having an NAfME chapter at FSU, we do our best to find ways to help students have access to music in K-12 schools. I wanted to take the opportunity to highlight NAfME, an organization near and dear to my heart, and talk about what Music in Our Schools Month means to me and the chapter.

I got the chance to interview FSU NAfME’s advocacy chair, Kathryn Lang, and ask what Music in Our Schools Month means to her. She works hard to get opportunities for the organization to help make music more accessible in K-12 schools and never stops advocating the importance of music education in schools.

Her Campus (HC): What does Music in Our Schools Month mean to you?

Kathryn Lang (KL): To me, Music in Our Schools Month is an opportunity to share the good news about how music education programs nationwide are changing lives and bringing communities together! It’s a time for reflection and celebration.

HC: What are some ways FSU’s collegiate chapter has advocated for music in schools?

KL: Florida State University’s NAfME Collegiate Chapter advocates for music in our schools through a combined approach of public action, awareness efforts, and community outreach. In recent months, our members have been contributing to the cause by speaking with state legislators on behalf of pro-education legislation during Collegiate Advocacy “Hill Day” at the Florida Capitol, conducting the “Music Education for Tomorrow” Project (an awareness-focused effort to highlight the ways music programs empower students to pursue various professional career paths), and dedicating chapter meetings to the purpose of amplifying the voices of music educators who are inspiring others, creating opportunity for their students, and making a difference in the field.

HC: What are some ways the general student body can help support music in our schools?

KL: The best way you can help advocate for music in our schools is by spreading the word and sharing your story! How has performing arts education empowered you (or a friend or family member) to succeed? How has your music teacher impacted your life? What are some ways in which student performances have made your community a brighter place?

It was so great to hear from Lang and digest all the information she talked about. I cannot stress enough how important Music in Our Schools Month is, and I think Lang did a great job articulating that. I’m glad FSU supports this cause so much and continues to help the College of Music and Music in surrounding K-12 schools. I hope you can observe and help spread the good news regarding music in our schools!

