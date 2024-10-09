How Women’s Progress Founder Yasamin Khosh Is Shaping Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

FSU is home to one of the most robust networks of Registered Student Organizations (RSOs) in the country. Boasting over 650 RSOs, there’s a way for any student to get involved. No matter if you’re interested in sketch comedy, community service, or fashion design, there’s something for you!

FSU’s RSOs are also helpful tools for helping students build leadership skills and become catalysts of change for tomorrow. One of these campus leaders is Yasamin Khosh. This week, I had the pleasure of speaking to Khosh, founder of the new RSO Women’s Progress, an affiliate of the Women Student Union here on campus.

Her Campus at FSU (HC): What inspired you to start Women’s Progress?

Yasamin Khosh (YK): I was inspired to start Women’s Progress because of all the inspiring women around me at Florida State and all the effort they make on a day-to-day basis to make our campus and world a better place.

In addition, I, among many other women, have experienced difficulties in the workplace or on campus, being doubted for our capabilities because we are women. Over the years, the barriers to being a woman in leadership have become more and more evident to me. To me, Women’s Progress means working to make sure no woman feels like that and that everyone at Florida State has an equal opportunity to succeed in the career of their choosing.

HC: Can you tell us a little more about your organization?

YK: Women’s Progress is an organization dedicated to ensuring career success for all women on campus, regardless of their backgrounds or beliefs. We are dedicated to ensuring a diverse set of women’s seats at every table and giving them the tools to get there. This is the legacy we hope to leave behind.

We’ve collaborated with Women in Finance & Accounting, bringing out a speaker from KPMG, a women’s involvement fair, and we’re currently planning a pre-law lecture series. Our executive board of women ranges across all years, majors, and colleges at Florida State.

HC: Who are some of your female role models on and off campus?

YK: I would say that my female role model on campus is Dr. Amy Hecht, our Vice President of Student Affairs, with whom I have the privilege of working throughout the year. The love she has for Florida State and the way she has been able to give back are so inspiring to me.

Off-campus, my role model is Anna V. Eskamani, who serves in the Florida House of Representatives and is the first and only Iranian-American elected to public office in Florida.

HC: What are the core values of Women’s Progress?

YK: The core values of Women’s Progress are leadership, advocacy, and representation. These three pillars help represent our want to advocate for women in every space, ensure leadership development, and make sure we are representing the best interests of all women.

HC: What events or programming does Women’s Progress have coming up?

YK: We currently have our pre-law speaker series on Oct. 14 at 6 p.m., which is open to any woman who is preparing to take the LSAT and apply to law school. Future events we are working on involve collaborations with the Asian American Student Union, the FSU Green Dot program, and the Career Center.

HC: What’s a space you want to see more women represented in?

YK: For me, it is less about one particular space and more about making sure women have equal leadership opportunities as those around them when they are placed into those areas. We know that most of the time, we see more men than women in professional spaces or even involvement on campus, so it’s important to me that we see women be equipped and given the opportunity to lead those spaces on campus as well.

HC: How can people get involved?

YK: Any woman on campus can get involved with Women’s Progress by coming to our events, joining our member chat, or reaching out to any of us on the executive board. We are open to all and have no requirements besides showing up to join!

