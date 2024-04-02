Nian Boutique USA Is Crocheting Change From Tallahassee to Colombia

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Right under our noses, at FSU’s very own Market Wednesday, is a trendy pop-up, Nian Boutique USA. Specializing in hand-crocheted apparel, this small business has a mix of made-to-wear items.

Nian Boutique USA is run by Nicole Guzman, an FSU student from South Florida. Coming into FSU, she was set on Biology but soon fell in love with Retail Entrepreneurship. Guzman has combined her passion for fashion with entrepreneurship and has since been to New York Fashion Week. She also had the opportunity to study fashion abroad in Italy. She amazingly manages to balance her business, school, and an additional job… and has time for a social life as well.

Guzman has built this brand with the help of her supportive mom, but it’s safe to say that just like any business, they have faced some challenges. She says one of the hardest challenges has been to stay motivated, especially during slower weeks. Guzman has by far the most productive and positive spin on situations, saying, “On slow weeks we relax and appreciate the business we’ve gotten and take the opportunity to improve other areas of our business.”

Guzman isn’t just focused on business; she also has big goals to give back to her communities. While Guzman is the mastermind, much appreciation needs to be sent to her mother Gloria as the primary crocheter. Additionally, as Nian Boutique expands production, they plan to outsource to Colombia. Guzman hopes to provide job opportunities for female crocheters in her mother’s home country. It is refreshing to discover she does not plan on giving up the quality of her business.

Guzman and her mother also make it a big point to source only the finest quality materials and yarns to ensure the best wear and look for their products. Their pieces are extremely versatile and can be worn for so many occasions. People want to invest in quality clothing and it shows, considering that they have a global customer base.

Additionally, Nian Boutique USA is structured in a way that maximizes quality and profit, and it couldn’t be more genius. This all-woman and family-owned business of Guzman, her sister, and their mom managed to do all their own marketing, manufacturing, and website running to keep costs as minimal as possible while still fueling their business. Guzman explains that most of their production is done in South Florida, where their full studio is. But what she does in Tallahassee isn’t minimal in the slightest. She is Nian’s apparel model and is always creating new content, even if she has to travel to get it done.

Currently, Nian Boutique USA is strictly online and at local pop-up shops in So Flo and Tallahassee. However, that doesn’t seem to impact these happy customers. One of Guzman’s favorite memories was taking the measurements of a new customer at Market Wednesday and giving her the finished piece the following week. Just 10 minutes later, Guzman saw her again. She had changed into her new top already. “At that moment, I felt really proud that we offer a service like this and it makes people around the world smile. She made me smile and I’m so glad she showed me. It really was such an amazing moment for me,” Guzman says.

