Is FSU’s Degree in Three Program Worth It?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

AP exams. CLEP exams. Dual Enrollment courses. Since my sophomore year of high school, I’ve been earning a decent amount of college credit, so much so that by the time I started my first semester at my university, I was already a sophomore! It’s one thing to hear that you have so many credit hours, but even I was impressed. A year under my belt was a big achievement!

This is where Degree in Three comes in. I’m fully convinced this is one of FSU’s most underrated programs. Students know it exists, but isn’t talked about enough. I’m going to be honest, about two months ago, I didn’t even know this program existed until I randomly stumbled upon it on the FSU website. I needed to look for something on the advising pages, and that thought quickly vanished as soon as I saw what this program entailed. After asking some of my friends about it, funny enough, they knew what it was, and some were even doing it themselves.

Degree in Three is a program designed for students who wish to graduate in three years or less. It’s normally best for students who already came in with college credit. Right off the bat, this seemed like something I could possibly be interested in, but the benefits immediately sold me on it!

benefits

priority registration

We all love a good priority registration moment, and Degree in Three graciously offers it. Every semester that a student is active in the program, priority registration is readily available. Let me just say, that it feels oh-so nice to register for a course without the worry of not getting a seat!

To follow your three-year degree plan created with your academic advisor, it’s so important to make sure that you get all the classes you need. Sadly, if you stay a semester past your three years, you may be asked to leave the program.

personalized workshops and advising

Something to take note of is the access to personalized workshops and advising to start planning your future post-undergrad, grad school applications, beginning a new career, finding internships, and more. The advisors in this program connect you to an array of opportunities that offer so much help in receiving the guidance needed during an accelerated degree. This makes sure you have the best opportunities accessible for a successful future. From personalized advising to professional guest speakers, all the way to socials for meeting other students in the program, these advisors make sure they set you up for success.

saving money

Let’s not forget about the financial benefits of partaking in such a program. Although this isn’t something the program directly offers, by completing a degree even one year early, students can save over $20K in tuition, books, and living expenses. By graduating early, students could start earning their salaries much quicker compared to a four-year student. They also have the chance to begin getting a head start on their careers, getting a leg up on everybody else.

the downside

Although Degree in Three comes with some great perks, the one thing that does tend to hold students back from participating is the time spent at FSU overall, unless a student decides to go forward with a master’s degree here. Many people look forward to the typical college experience of four years, and sadly, this is something the program cannot give you. I’m fortunate to have two and a half years here at the greatest school ever, but some people might not be so lucky. It’s important to discuss options with your advisor if you find yourself interested.

So, is a Degree in Three worth it? As long as you’re okay with three years or less during your college years, then absolutely! This program offers students the help needed to make sure all their affairs are in order before stepping into life after college and making the most out of the resources FSU has to offer. Even though your time in college is cut short, don’t forget to make the most of it. Go out, have fun in your free time, get out what you put in. You deserve it!

