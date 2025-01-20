Interviewing the Owner of the FSU Campus Cats Instagram

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

The students, faculty, and staff all create a lively atmosphere on FSU’s vibrant campus. If you take a closer look, though, you will spot some quieter residents: the campus cats. Whether perched on statues, hidden among the greenery, or sunbathing on the sidewalks, these feline friends have become an endearing part of campus life. Over the years, many students have bonded with the cats by feeding them, offering treats, and giving them affection as they roam the grounds.

One student, in particular, turned their love for the cats into something special by creating the Instagram page @fsucampuscats. This account has become a digital diary featuring all the cats that call FSU home, capturing their personalities and student’s hearts. I had the privilege of speaking with the student behind this beloved account to learn more about their experience running one of FSU’s most cherished Instagram pages.

Her Campus at FSU (HC): What inspired you to start the Instagram page? Did you expect it to become what it is today?

Campus Cats (CC): The account was started because I saw how many cats there were on campus, and my mom and friends back home were sick of me texting them photos all the time, so the Instagram page was born! It was supposed to be just a little capsule for my friends and family to look at, and then it blew up into what it is today.

HC: What do you hope to do with the Instagram account?

CC: It would be amazing if the Instagram account could one day be an official FSU-affiliated account. I have had freshman DM us saying that they loved seeing the cats on their tours of the school before they decided to go here, so FSU should really capitalize on that.

HC: What else do you want students to know about the cats?

CC: What’s important to remember about the campus cats is that they all have different personalities: some love to be pet, some only love food, and some just want to be left alone. It’s important to respect their wishes. Take some photos, feed them a treat, and clean up any messes. We share this space with them, and there’s no reason why we can’t be a good roommate.

HC: What are your tips for people looking to interact with the campus cats?

CC: Try to go out when the campus is quiet, and always carry treats with you. What’s most important is repetition. The reason why the cats come up to me is because I see them all the time. If you give up after the first time looking, then you’re missing out. They are wild cats, so you have to build trust with them.

HC: How can students get involved with the cats and Instagram account?

CC: I post all the rescues on our Instagram so everyone can see where they can help in the local community. I highly recommend helping those rescues out. These rescues are the ones who help me try to catch a campus cat whenever they’re injured.

HC: We are all dying to know: What will happen to the account once you graduate?

CC: There will be information coming out about this soon!

Our furry friends are a cherished part of campus life here at FSU, and the @fsucampuscats Instagram page highlights their quirky personalities and the importance of respecting and caring for them as shared campus residents.

If you’re inspired to get involved or support local organizations that assist with the well-being of these cats, check out Big Bend TNR, Feline Fine Animal Rescue, Feline Advocates of Leon County, and It’s Meow or Never on Instagram.

