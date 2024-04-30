Campus Spotlight: Alpha Chi Sigma, FSU’s Chemistry Fraternity

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

You saw the title. You might be thinking, “I’ve never been to a football pre-game at that fraternity before.” And you’re right! Alpha Chi Sigma (AXS) is the professional chemistry fraternity on campus here at FSU. Surprise!

Okay, now I guess you’re thinking, “A chemistry fraternity? So nerdy!” You’re also kinda right about that! I know how it sounds, but AXS has truly made FSU my home. If you’re even remotely interested in STEM here at FSU, or you took a chemistry class and didn’t hate it, keep reading!

I joined AXS in the fall of ’22 when I was a junior. AXS representatives came to my chemistry class and told us about their rush events. Up to that point, I wasn’t too fond of Tallahassee and didn’t like FSU. I felt like everyone I was surrounded by wasn’t serious about their academics and were all just looking forward to Purgatory Thursday. It was tough for me to find like-minded people, and I was miserable. The only thing that kept me from transferring was that I was too deep into my major to try to change schools.

Cue Alpha Chi Sigma.

At the first rush event, which was “speed friending,” I met a bunch of brothers who really made me feel welcome. I felt like everyone I spoke to seemed intelligent and felt comfortable to be around. It gave the vibe of a big family.

Soon enough, I got a bid! I was enthralled. Cut to months of being a pledge, going to initiation, and coming out as a brother of AXS. By the end of that fall semester, my entire outlook of FSU had done a complete 180. I had found my people.

The first question I get asked about Alpha Chi Sigma is, “Do I have to love chemistry?” The answer is no! Yes, most of us have taken a chemistry class at some point or another, and we all generally enjoy it, but it is by far not our favorite subject. Hardly anyone in AXS is a chemistry major. We have sociology, music, and theatre majors (I personally am an English major!).

So then, what do we do that’s related to chemistry? I’m so glad you asked! We tutor chemistry on Tuesdays and Thursdays in Dirac Library from 6 to 8 p.m. Even if you’re not 100 percent comfortable with chemistry, you have brothers surrounding you who are and can answer any question that you get stumped on.

Another great thing that we do are professional events related to chemistry! One of our new executive board members is trying to get in touch with chemistry companies in the surrounding Tallahassee area, which will hopefully lead to jobs for our alumni.

All in all, Alpha Chi Sigma has a special place in my heart. I love the people, and I love the brotherhood. Since joining, not a day goes by that I step foot on campus without seeing at least one of them. They made FSU worth it for me, and I hope if this sounds inviting to you, that you consider rushing in the fall.

To all my brothers, I “Lutetium Vanadium” you!

