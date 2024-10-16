Behind the Ballot: Navigating Student Government and Campus Political Parties

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

The Student Government Association (SGA) at Florida State plays a crucial role in shaping the student experience, advocating for students’ needs and influencing key decisions regarding campus life. With FSU’s size and diverse student population, SGA serves to provide much-needed representation and advocacy on behalf of the student body.

Today is Election Day! This is a vital opportunity for students to vote for representatives who will influence key decisions and initiatives affecting their university experience. Every vote matters as it helps ensure that the voices of students are heard in shaping the future of campus life.

Student Government consists of the Executive, Legislative, and Judicial branches. These branches work closely with various other entities, such as the Elections Office and Congress of Graduate Students, to support the student body.

Why SGA Matters

Student Government is a vital part of any campus, as it gives students the opportunity to shape their university directly. SGA votes on many decisions, like funding student organizations, passing legislation, and creating initiatives that enrich the student experience. Participation in SGA not only benefits the student body but also provides valuable experience for students interested in leadership or government roles.

While students don’t have to affiliate with a political party, FSU has two primary parties: Forward and Surge, both of which offer unique platforms and goals. Getting involved in a party is a great way to learn more about Student Government and have a support system when campaigning.

Forward Down the Ballot

The Forward party, usually referred to as Forward operates on three core pillars: tradition, intentionality, and advancement. This party aims to uphold FSU traditions while making efforts to improve campus life for all students. Launched in 2021, Forward has made progress in expanding student engagement initiatives and improving student services, such as installing menstrual product dispensers in the Student Union and creating a Freshman Class Council.

Forward just released their platforms for this campaign cycle, with multiple initiatives related to each of their core values. Here are a few from each one:

Tradition: Create a Transfer Leadership Institute Involvement Fair.

Intentionality: Advocate for per-spot detection centers in parking garages.

Advancement: Provide NARCAN® Nasal Spray and first-aid training through New Student and Family Orientation.

To read more about Forward, their Fall 2024 platform, and their candidates, visit their Instagram page!

Together We Surge

Surge is built on the principles of boldness, progressiveness, and grassroots activism. This party believes in putting the power of SGA back into the hands of students. Since its launch, Surge has made progress in highlighting mental health resources and campus safety, such as providing students with 2,000 drink covers and advocating for affordable textbooks on campus.

Surge just released their platforms for this campaign cycle, with multiple initiatives related to each of their core values. Here are a few from each one:

Activism and Accessibility: Provide excused absences for election day.

Student Life: Create a free laundry program.

Safety: Replace swipe-in dorm access with fob access.

To read more about Surge, their Fall 2024 platform, and their candidates, visit their Instagram page!

Want to get involved?

Looking to get involved at FSU? You don’t need to be part of a political party to make an impact in FSU’s SGA. Both Forward and Surge frequently host events on campus, inviting students to join and participate. Whether you’re passionate about student government or just looking to become more active in campus life, SGA offers a unique opportunity to shape the university and make a lasting difference in the FSU community.

