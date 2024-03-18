An Exclusive Interview With FSU’s Campus Rapper, Danny Hilltop

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

You’ve probably seen him rapping on Landis Green or in front of the Student Union with a microphone and speaker. Maybe you’ve seen his reels on Instagram or were featured in the background of one (yes, I’ve been one of those people. No autographs, I’m sorry). Regardless of how you’ve seen or heard of him, this rapper has been the talk of campus recently. I had the honor of sitting down with him and talking about music, school, inspirations, and fears. Here’s your tell-all about FSU’s famous campus rapper, Danny Hilltop.

In a small town outside of Tampa called Wesley Chapel, Hilltop grew up navigating life and new family dynamics after his parent’s divorce. An aunt working for United Airlines meant he got to escape every summer, flying with her and his mother somewhere new. On these plane rides, they would sit and write raps and diss tracks for each other, making music to pass the time. When the school year came around, he’d hang with his best friend, finding beats to freestyle to. Hilltop has always been surrounded by music, and in high school, he decided to make those pastimes a full-time gig.

Coming to FSU, Hilltop was heavily influenced by rappers who incorporated their faith into their music. Artists like Lecrae and Caleb Gordon taught him that Christian rap doesn’t have to be cringy or overbearing; it can be just as good as mainstream music. Hilltop recalls how he got his inspiration.

“I heard a quote that said, in order to find your dream, find what you love and hate the most, and put them together. I love rap, but how is our culture gonna look as a result of the message it has? What if I made music that sounds like this but has a more positive impact?”

This got us on the topic of haters. Not many people can handle the negativity that comes with being a public figure doing something different. Hilltop says this is what he feels called to do and holds tight to his faith through the backlash. “If people are hating on me, it’s a good thing. It means I have their attention.”

The rapper is open and honest about the nerves and anxiety of performing in public. Hilltop says, “I’ve had people walk by and snark at me or ask what I’m doing with a seven-foot sign with my face on it. But I want it bad.” Hilltop shared how counseling has helped him deal with issues from his past and keeps him grounded in the present. “Even though I always have a smile on my face, I’m not always feeling 100 percent. God has blessed me in many ways, but I’m still the same as everyone else.” It was impressive to hear how he prioritizes his mental health while still putting his all into what he does.

In terms of his songwriting process, Hilltop has his routine locked down. “I think about the message I want first, then I’ll find a beat that fits the feeling I’m going for with the song. As I play the beat, I’ll record different melodies on my phone to see what works best. I’ll write the chorus first and then go from there,” he says. “Once I start going, it’s great. There are songs that I’ve written in 15 to 20 minutes.”

The most refreshing part of talking with Hilltop was his gratitude for his accomplishments. My favorite story was a full-circle moment he experienced. On a flight to California, getting ready to open for Ignited Fest, Hilltop was doodling in his notebook. “I drew myself on stage with a bunch of people in the crowd. Underneath I wrote ‘Hilltop Fest 20??’ thinking this dream would only happen 10 years from now. Literally a month later, I got to cross off the question marks and write ‘2024.’ It was so cool to see!” he shares.

Hilltop Fest took place in early February. Hilltop headlined the show and performed alongside eight other artists for over 100 people in FSU’s very own Student Union. FSU and other Tallahassee locations are often referenced in Hilltop’s music. Most people don’t know this, but Hilltop mixes country into a lot of his music, courtesy of his love for line dancing. Not many artists can successfully mix country, rap, and pop, but Hilltop is perfecting this art.

I could tell Danny Hilltop was a burst of sunshine as he talked about wanting every lyric to be positive and meaningful. Aside from our focus on talking about music, his bubbly personality translates well into his life. Hilltop is an avid line dancer, a lover of all water sports, and (even though he says he knows he’ll lose) would choose a freestyle battle with Eminem if given the chance. His final words were advice to other upcoming artists.

“If you feel like you’re called to make music, keep going regardless of what other people say. In terms of the music itself, get feedback from others and invest in your music monetarily; it’s worth it in the long run,” he says. From his own experience, Hilltop expresses, “Being content in the season where you’re at is important. It gives you time to adjust your heart to the changes, and you gain a work ethic.”

As we wrapped up our time together, I truly saw Danny Hilltop in a completely different light. Despite the backlash, this was an artist who wanted his dream more than anything. His creativity and passion were contagious, and I wished him the best of luck in his future.

Check out his music and follow him on socials to see what else our campus rapper has in store!

