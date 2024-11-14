10 Guests I Want To See at FSU Club Downunder

With the chaos of classes, midterms, and studying, planning and saving money for a trip to see a live act is hard. Bringing guests from all around, Club Downunder (CDU) makes it easy to enjoy a live show right from campus, whether an artist, a comedian, or an author!
Here are 10 of my favorite artists and acts that I think should come to CDU:
- Emergency Intercom
-
Drew Phillips and Enya Umanzor have been an iconic duo for almost 10 years. Their podcast Emergency Intercom was launched in July 2021 to pass the time during the pandemic. I have been waiting for a chance to hear them since seeing them at UCSB. I think they’d be the perfect podcast duo show at FSU!
- Omar Apollo
-
Omar Apollo would have an awesome set at Club Downunder. He released a new album earlier this year called God Said No, following his album Ivory. His performance energy is so fun, and he would put on a great show!
- men I trust
-
Men I Trust has been one of my favorite indie bands for a while. Their music is dreamy, chill, and melodic. The dream pop trio of Emmanuelle Proulx, Jessy Caron, and Dragos Chiriac would give a relaxing and intimate live performance.
- Dominic Fike
-
Dominic Fike released his album 14 minutes earlier this year. His live shows are engaging and energetic, with an environment that can shift from more intimate moments to a burst of energy.
- Cancelled with Tana Mongeau & Brooke Schofield
-
Brooke and Tana started their podcast in 2021, looking at silly celebrity crimes and applying charges and sentences to them. They discuss their lives, controversial topics, celebrity tell-alls, and unfiltered take on the drama that follows them. Hopefully, they’d come with Trisha Paytas!
- sally rooney
-
Sally Rooney is an amazing author, and I would love to hear her come and talk about Intermezzo, which she published earlier this year. She’s the writer behind Normal People and Conversations with Friends. Her books are optimistic stories about love, friendship, and relationships.
- Emily Henry
-
Emily Henry is an American author best known for her bestselling romance novels Beach Read, People We Meet on Vacation, Book Lovers, and more. She just published a book called Funny Story earlier this year!
- Jerrod Carmichael
-
Rothaniel Jerrod Carmichael is a comedian, actor, writer, and filmmaker. He has released three stand-up comedy specials on HBO: Love at the Store, 8, and Rothaniel. He also helped create and produce the NBC sitcom The Carmichael Show.
- Ryan beatty
-
Ryan Beatty has been one of my favorite artists for years. He has an experimental, indie-pop sound. His music is personal, authentic, and unique. He is known for his captivating live performances with his ethereal vocals. He’s a fantastic artist, and I would love to see him live at CDU!
- teezo touchdown
-
Teezo Touchdown is an artist who’s created a unique sound in the music scene by combining elements of rap, R&B, rock, and electronic music. His music is energetic and chaotic, just like his performances. He’s collaborated with Tyler, The Creator, Drake, Travis Scott, and more.
These live events would create unforgettable experiences for the students at FSU!
