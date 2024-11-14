10 Guests I Want To See at FSU Club Downunder

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

With the chaos of classes, midterms, and studying, planning and saving money for a trip to see a live act is hard. Bringing guests from all around, Club Downunder (CDU) makes it easy to enjoy a live show right from campus, whether an artist, a comedian, or an author!

Here are 10 of my favorite artists and acts that I think should come to CDU:

These live events would create unforgettable experiences for the students at FSU!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!