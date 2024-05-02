Recapping My First Semester at FSU as a Transfer Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

As some of you may or may not remember, my first Her Campus article this semester was about FSU From a TCC Transfer Student’s Point Of View. Hence, it feels only right to reevaluate the campus after an entire semester of attending and write my last article about it. It’s a full-circle moment, right?

Here we go, Florida State University. What can I say about it? Well, I’m an English major, so my experience looks a lot different from someone who is, say, a STEM major. (Shoutout to all my science girlies; I couldn’t do what you do.) Anyway, my class schedule consisted of reading, writing, more writing, and computer literacy because it was a requirement that had yet to be fulfilled on my behalf.

I adored every one of my classes. I love reading and writing, and this was the first semester I was fully submerged in my major, so it was super exciting. I feel like I’ve grown so much as a writer, person, and student throughout this semester because of my professors. They motivated me while also providing constructive criticism when it was necessary. I can’t say enough good things about them.

The campus itself in the springtime is lovely. The brick contrasted with old oak trees and moss is beautiful. The buildings are older, but each has unique and exquisite architecture. I’m obsessed with Florida State’s campus and love walking around in the sunshine.

Beyond the curriculum and campus, I did some fun things I wasn’t expecting this semester. My favorite was the comedy show at Club Downunder in the Student Union. My friends and I all went and literally laughed out loud.

I also joined a fantastic organization called Her Campus at FSU. I doubt you guys have heard of it; it isn’t super mainstream.

In all seriousness, joining Her Campus was probably the best thing I could’ve decided to do this semester. I’ve never been a part of an organization that didn’t involve athletics, so this was a new experience for me. I loved meeting wonderful new people and attending fun events like tote painting and thrift swaps. I enjoyed writing articles that made people laugh and pulled at the heartstrings a bit. Having people reach out to me about my articles was super rewarding and made me proud of what I wrote. I’d suggest that any girl who loves to write join Her Campus. You won’t regret it!

Shameless plug over, I want to talk about stuff I did this semester that didn’t involve FSU. I went to several concerts around the city, some at bars and others in the middle of downtown. I went to the Cherokee Sink, a spring not too far outside Tallahassee. I ventured to Panama City Beach several times and even Thomasville, Georgia.

Some of the things I’ve done and places I’ve traveled to have absolutely nothing to do with Florida State. However, I’m living in Tallahassee for school. Being from North Carolina, this is my first time living in a new state, and Florida is different. I’m glad I get to experience the beauty of Florida while going to school and thankful for the opportunity to try new things.

This semester wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows, as nothing in life ever is. I went through hardships consisting of anxiety that revolved around school and my living situation. Unfortunately, management at (most) student complexes isn’t the best. I’ve witnessed that firsthand this semester. Anytime I’d go somewhere lots of other people would be at, I’d get sick. My immune system wasn’t built for Tallahassee. This semester, I was homesick more than usual, missing my loved ones left behind.

My first semester at FSU was definitely a whirlwind, but fortunately, the good outweighed the bad. I learned a lot about myself this semester and had some cool experiences with new people along the way. I look forward to returning next semester and participating in more of the college’s offerings. I’ll try to join new clubs and actively try new things on campus.

As for now, my first semester is coming to a close, and I’ll forever cherish the memories I have from it. However. I will definitely not miss walking up the hill from St. Augustine garage to Diffenbaugh. Until next year!

