5 Things About Going to College in the South That Shocked Me as a Northerner

Moving to college is frightening for everyone. Whether you’re going to school across the country or 20 minutes from your hometown, college is a huge adjustment. As an out-of-state girly, I’m going to talk about my experience moving from the Northeast to Florida’s panhandle.

As a New York native, all of my extended family naturally moved down to Florida. I’ve been to South Florida countless times for spring break and family reunions. So, when I followed in many of my cousins’ footsteps and decided to go to FSU, I thought I knew what I was getting myself into. But I quickly found out that living here is much different than visiting.

southern hospitality

Don’t get me wrong, I love FSU and I think Tallahassee is a great college town. At the same time though, I miss the North! Stereotypically, everyone I’ve met down here has commented on how people from the North are rude or standoffish. I completely disagree. The way I see it, people from the North just know how to mind their business. When I go into a gas station, there’s no small talk from the cashier: I go in, buy what I need, and get out in 30 seconds.

This isn’t how people operate in the South. When my parents dropped me off at FSU in the fall, they commented on the “Southern hospitality.” At convenience stores, fast food restaurants, or grocery stores, no matter the time of day or situation, I’ve found that Southerners are always starting conversations. This was honestly surprising to me, and it was something that used to catch me off guard. I’ve had multiple instances where I’m just trying to buy a pack of gum and I’m in the store for five minutes talking with the clerk about football. Maybe I still have that fast-paced New Yorker mindset.

fried chicken chains

There are tons of fast-food restaurants in the South that don’t exist where I’m from — and somehow they all consist solely of fried chicken. I seriously do not understand the need for all the different variations. I’m sure many of you are going to disagree, but how different can they really be? The way I see it, we only need two, maybe three, fried chicken fast-food chains.

buc-ee’s

I will say, however, I appreciate Buc-ee’s. I was so excited to go to my first Buc-ee’s, after incessantly hearing about the iconic superstore from all my friends. It did not disappoint. That store truly has everything, even its own mascot on duty.

bad drivers

Maybe the bad driving is just a Tallahassee thing, but oh my, it really is frightening. I don’t have a car on campus, but if I did, I don’t think I would ever even drive it. The combination of massive pickup trucks and feral drivers on West Tennessee Street is enough to make me grateful I don’t have a car in Tallahassee. In comparison to New York, I think people at home are definitely aggressive drivers, but I don’t feel unsafe the way I do cruising through Tallahassee.

religion

The last difference I’m going to touch on is the prevalence of religion in the South. Back home, there are lots of religious people. I’m not commenting on how many religious people there are in the South; I just think people here are much more vocal about their faith. And I’m not touching on this in a negative light whatsoever; I’m just curious as to why.

Walking around campus, I notice so many Christian groups tabling on Landis or during Market Wednesday. Of course, being on a college campus there are countless organizations, which might have something to do with the number of religious groups I see. I asked my friend from home who goes to Boston University if she sees a lot of religious groups around campus, and she said, “Not a lot, but there definitely are groups on campus.”

Moving from the Northeast to Florida’s panhandle for college has been an eye-opening experience filled with fried chicken, unexpected conversations, and a whole lot of Southern hospitality. While I may miss the straightforwardness of Northern life and the familiarity of New York, I’ve come to appreciate the charm and quirks of Tallahassee. From Buc-ee’s adventures to navigating the wild roads, each day brings a new discovery and a deeper understanding of the cultural differences between the North and the South.

