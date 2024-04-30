FSU’s Own Gossip Girl, FSUgoddess, Isn’t Revealing Her Identity Any Time Soon

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

The time has finally come when the famed Instagram personality FSUgoddess reveals her identity… kind of. For those of you unfamiliar with this Insta icon, she’s almost like the Gossip Girl of FSU (minus the obscure drama). Her Campus at FSU reached out to the mastermind behind the account, who revealed some pretty interesting things about herself and the gimmick account she runs. Here’s what FSUgoddess had to say about her account’s history, alternate personnel, accidental identity reveal, and more!

Her Campus (HC): What inspired you to start the FSUgoddess account? When did you begin posting?

FSUGoddess (FG): When I came to FSU in the fall of 2021, there was this huge surge of gimmick accounts, and I thought to myself, “I wanna be funny too!” So I started the account up and began posting. I’ll admit that at the beginning, I tried to use the humor I thought people wanted to see, but it wasn’t working because it just wasn’t genuine or fitting. I ended up treating it like my personal diary.

HC: At what point did you begin to recognize that you were getting more known through Instagram or around campus?

FG: When other students or people I knew were trying to figure out who the account was run by, I realized they were interested. A few people who personally know me figured it out, but there was also this one post that gained a lot of traction. During the summer after the Spring 2022 semester, I made the “American Girl Dolls as FSU Sorority Girls” post. It got so many shares and comments. I didn’t quite finish that series because it was a lot of work at the time.

HC: What challenges have you faced in terms of running the account or keeping it a secret?

FG: I think the biggest threat to my identity is my mouth. I’m a yapper. The idea of not telling people near me what I’m doing or what post I’m creating is so hard. I also feel like I don’t know what’s going on at campus events, so I have to reach out to my minions to report back on what happens so there’s variety and content! I also recruited a friend of mine who’s in a different social circle than me to sub in the account and help me if I need a break. I feel like this gives a different spin to the account.

HC: What was the most memorable or impactful post you’ve shared on your account? What were people’s responses?

FG: I feel like the live postings from football games are memorable, along with the American Girl dolls as sorority girls post. But I have to say, I really enjoyed the April Fool’s pregnancy post too, and my (fake) identity reveal post that had so many shares and around 200 likes.

HC: How do you decide what content you want to post on the account?

FG: There’s a level of knowing, “Okay, there’s a football game and I’m watching it so I’m going to post about it,” or, “FSU canceled classes, I need to make a post about this.” I post whatever’s going on in my head relating to this because I know other people are thinking the same.

HC: Looking into the future, do you have a specific vision of the direction you want to take the account?

FG: I’ve recently been thinking about this and have seen other accounts die off after their original owners graduate, and I can’t bear the thought of the account dying with me. I’d eventually like to pass it off to the right person who fits the account, someone I trust who won’t give up on it.

HC: Finally, I know I’m not the only one dying to know your true identity, so what are the odds you reveal it soon? Are there any hints you can give us as to who you are?

FG: Unfortunately, the odds of a total public identity reveal are really low — I fear I’ve said too many controversial things on this account to have it linked back to me publicly. But, since everyone already knows I’m a sorority girl, I’ll say this: I’m participating in Panhellenic recruitment this year in a very different way than I have in the past!

HC: Is there anything else you want us to know?

FG: This [account] is my baby. This came out of my womb. I’ve put more effort into this than any of my classes, as bad as that is to say.

That’s it, folks! I guess we’ll never know the real FSUgoddess, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have our theories!

