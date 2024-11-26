10 Essential Tips To Make the Most Out of Your FSU Study Abroad Adventure

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Studying abroad is one of the most exciting and life-changing opportunities you can have as a college student. During my semester in Valencia, Spain, I learned so much, not only about the world but also about myself.

Many of my friends also studied in amazing places like London, Florence, and Panama, and they had incredible experiences too. If you’re considering a study abroad program, here’s a guide to help you make the most of it, no matter your destination.

Take Advantage of Program Perks and Activities

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU VALENCIA (@fsuvalencia) Each FSU program offers unique perks to enhance your experience. For instance, in the Valencia program, students receive cheques (meal vouchers) included in the program cost, which can be used at local restaurants. If you balance eating out with cooking in your apartment, these vouchers can last the entire semester. The other programs also have similar meal voucher systems. All programs also offer excursions and group activities designed to immerse students in the local culture. The Valencia program often offers free activities like guided tours, scenic hikes, and day trips, making it easy to have fun without spending extra money. These organized trips are a great way to get to know students and make the most of your location.

Fully Explore Your Host City

It’s easy to get caught up in planning weekend trips to other countries, but don’t forget to spend time in your host city. Each of the FSU study abroad programs has its own hidden gems that are waiting to be discovered. In Valencia, there’s the Playa de Malvarrosa, the riverbed, and the Torres de Serranos, along with amazing food spots like Hasta La Pasta, a hidden gem I miss the most. Each program in Florence, London, and Panama also has its own unique spots, you just have to be on the lookout! It’s a great opportunity to interact with your community.

Choose the Best Semester for You

Timing can make a big difference in your experience. For example, if you study in Valencia in the spring, you’ll get to experience Las Fallas, the city’s famous festival with fireworks, parades, and giant sculptures. When planning your study abroad timeline, consider seasonal events and local traditions that might align with your interests. For instance, if you’re considering studying abroad in the fall, consider that football season in Tallahassee is a big part of the campus culture. Be sure to plan accordingly to balance your abroad experience with your priorities back home.

Be Open to Solo Adventures

Your friends or classmates might not always want to do the same things as you — and that’s okay! My sister and I both studied abroad at the same time, with her in the London program while I was in Valencia. While she had some incredible solo travel experiences in places like Greece and Switzerland, I focused more on exploring locally and took day trips on my own. I didn’t travel to other countries by myself, but looking back, I wish I had. She met amazing people during her travels, and solo travel really helps build independence and confidence. You never know who you might meet along the way.

Budget Wisely, But Splurge Occasionally

Set a budget for your time abroad, considering essentials like food, travel, and souvenirs. Meal planning can help stretch your money further, especially in cities like London, where dining out can be pricey. That said, allow yourself to splurge on meaningful experiences because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. When I studied abroad, I focused on budgeting for hotels and flights, then splurged on activities while I was there. I also made sure to budget during my school days.

Learn the Local Language and Customs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU IP Italy: Florence (@fsu_florence) Even if your program is in an English-speaking country like London, learning some local phrases and customs will help you connect with the culture. For programs in places like Valencia, Florence, or Panama, knowing basic Spanish or Italian can make everyday interactions smoother and more rewarding. I took three years of Spanish classes and made sure to refresh some basic phrases on Duolingo before studying abroad, which made it much easier when I went to restaurants and the grocery store. However, I wish I had learned more of the language from other countries I visited. For example, I didn’t know any German when I went to Austria or Italian when I visited Rome, and at the time, I didn’t think about it. I highly recommend learning basic words and phrases because it makes for a smoother trip.

Pack Smart for Your Destination

When preparing for study abroad, there are a few essentials you’ll definitely want to bring. A universal adapter is a must for most European countries to keep your devices charged. Staying connected is important, so consider getting an E-SIM or an international plan for your phone. Comfortable shoes are also crucial because you’ll likely be walking a lot more than you expect, so be sure to prioritize your comfort! Lastly, research the climate of your destination and pack weather-specific gear accordingly, like a rain jacket for London or lightweight clothing for Panama’s tropical weather. These items will make your time abroad much more convenient and enjoyable.

Build Relationships Beyond Your Group

It’s easy to meet people in your program but take the time to connect with locals as well. Whether through community events or simply visiting small shops and cafes, these interactions help you gain a deeper appreciation of your host city’s culture. Building friendships with locals will enrich your experience and give you a more authentic understanding of life in your study abroad destination.

Try New Foods

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU VALENCIA (@fsuvalencia) Part of the adventure is stepping outside your comfort zone, especially with food! Don’t miss trying paella and horchata, two Spanish favorites, in Valencia. The other study abroad programs also offer unique dining experiences with restaurants you can’t find back home. For example, in the UK, I tried Nando’s, a popular chain that became one of my favorite spots. Be sure to explore and try as much as you can!

Collect Small Keepsakes