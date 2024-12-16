This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

FSU’s College of Music has one of the best music programs in the country, which means they have tons of exciting concerts students can watch throughout the year. One of their biggest events is PRISM, a tradition that has lasted 30 years.

Just before finals week, I got to see the roughly two-hour show that highlights all of the work students in the band program have done throughout the semester, immersing you in their most thrilling pieces and providing the perfect distraction from studying. As someone who’s been lucky enough to be both a performer in the concert and an audience member, I can guarantee PRISM is worth the ticket.

what is prism?

At the end of each semester, every band student at FSU comes together to put on this concert to showcase their best pieces from the season. Hundreds of musicians, professors, graduate assistants, and Ruby Diamond staff work to put together a show that keeps you captivated all night.

As you might expect, all of the biggest bands at FSU perform at PRISM. The audience gets to see the most exciting pieces of the semester performed by the University Concert Band, Symphonic Band, Wind Ensemble, and Wind Orchestra, with the finale showcasing highlights from the Marching Chief’s halftime shows.

But PRISM doesn’t just show off the bands. The show also features individual studios and sections from the Marching Chiefs that pop in from different places around the concert hall to show off their skills. The two-hour-long concert ends up going by fast because of how these appearances keep you on your toes, surprising the audience at every turn.

PRISM’s finale is the most exhilarating part of the night. Without spoiling the surprise, I’ll just say that you’ll find yourself surrounded by amazing music that brings FSU’s school spirit to life. It might be a good idea to bring some earplugs to protect yourself from how much sound over 400 Marching Chiefs can produce.

how can you get tickets?

While I might be a little biased as a former performer, after seeing it from the audience, I can say that PRISM is a once-in-a-blue-moon event that everyone at FSU should try to experience at least once while they’re here.

PRISM happens every semester, with four concert dates in the fall semester and one in the spring. Even though the fall concerts have already passed, you can still see the concert for yourself on Feb. 9 at 2 p.m., or you can wait for the next round of concerts in a year. But act fast because PRISM has a reputation for selling out before the concert day rolls around.

My experiences with PRISM, both on and off stage, have been some of my favorite memories of my time at FSU. It’s truly a unique experience that shows you just how special FSU’s performing arts programs are. I hope that this gives you a better idea of what PRISM is so that you can go see for yourself why this concert continues to sell out decades after its debut.

