8 Student Organizations You’ve Never Heard Of

One of the things that no college-themed TikTok or blog post could have ever prepared me for was the sheer number of organizations on FSU’s campus. I’m in my junior year and still couldn’t name half of our registered student organizations (RSOs). I’ve stalked Nole Central plenty of times and found something new every time.

In my endeavor to help everyone find something new, here are some RSOs you might be interested in checking out!

Inspired dance club

Cheap dance classes, anyone? Inspire Dance Club is an RSO open to all dancers for an affordable way to continue dancing in college. They have classes Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. You can take a $5 trial class to see if you like it, and after that, dues are $25. Classes are student-led in various styles and posted in advance on their Instagram. If you’re looking for a way to dance in college, this could be perfect for you!

Alpha Phi Omega

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alpha Phi Omega at FSU (@aphio_fsu) This org offers both service opportunities and community! FSU’s chapter of Alpha Phi Omega (APO) is a national gender-inclusive service fraternity. They do many brotherhood bonding activities and service activities of all kinds. If you’re looking for a ton of service hours and a fun group of friends to make FSU’s large campus a bit smaller, APO might be the perfect organization to join! APO Rush is at the start of each semester, so look out for more information this spring!

The Kudzu review

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kudzu Review (@kudzu.fsu) This one goes out to all my English majors. The Kudzu Review is FSU’s very own undergraduate literary magazine. They have a staff of passionate students who review submissions in categories such as visual art, fiction, poetry, and nonfiction. It’s too late to get involved in staff this semester. But if you’re interested in dipping your toes into publishing, you can look forward to meetings that spark intellectual discussion about student work. You can also look forward to fun staff bonding activities, like their staff bowling night this fall! They also have submissions open from now until Oct. 11, in all four of the categories previously mentioned. Feel free to read some of their past issues on their website to see if you’re interested in submitting!

Camp Kesem

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kesem at FSU (@kesemfsu) Love kids? Hate cancer? Join Camp Kesem! This is FSU’s chapter of the national Camp Kesem organization, whose mission is to provide summer camps for kids being impacted by their parent’s cancer. They also hold events during the semester for the kids! If you’re interested in making an impact in your community, Camp Kesem could be a great option for you!

Undergraduate Law Review

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Undergraduate Law Review at FSU (@ulr.fsu) Pre-law? Don’t worry, I’ve got you. Undergraduate Law Review (ULR) is a club specifically aimed at pre-law students seeking to write and publish law or political science-related research. Applications to join the staff open at the beginning of the semester, and once accepted, you’ll work as a staff writer with editors able to help you through the writing process. This is a great way to get experience in legal research and come out with published work!

FSU Survivor Club

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Survivor: Florida State University (@survivorfsu) You know the TV show Survivor? Well, we have that at FSU. Pretty cool, right? They do their own fully run Survivor game each semester, as well as watch parties, Survivor-themed game nights, and more! I’m unsure if it’s currently too late to join this semester’s game, but even if it is, for Survivor fans this club has so much to offer!

Girl Up at FSU

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Girl Up at FSU (@girlup.fsu) Girl Up at FSU is FSU’s chapter of the international organization founded by the United Nations. Its focus is fostering an environment for womxn to work in small groups on an advocacy project, typically relevant to their major. By the end of the semester, all the members will have a project completed and a leadership role within it to put on their resume. Their work culminates in a showcase at the end of the semester where they can present their project to interested parties! This club is perfect for anyone interested in building their resume and connecting with other womxn in an environment designed to foster their professional development.

Stitch fsu