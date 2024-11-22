7 Activities Everyone Should Add to Their FSU Bucket List

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

As any Seminole will tell you, FSU has established many traditions over the years. As a junior, I’m realizing that there are so many things that I still haven’t done around Tallahassee. It can get hard to keep track of all the “must-dos” during your time in Tallahassee, but lucky for you, I have compiled a list of seven items that will fulfill your FSU college experience.

SLC Movie Night

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Student Life Cinema (@slc_fsu) The Student Life Cinema (SLC) is a student-run movie theater located right on campus in the Askew Student Life Center building. The SLC posts a schedule at the beginning of each semester of what movies are playing and when. The movies play late at night, so it’s a great alternative if you aren’t in the mood to go out. And it’s completely free for FSU students! Going to SLC movies with friends has become one of my favorite things at FSU. The theater is really nice, with comfy chairs and concessions (which are cheaper than traditional movie snacks)!

Charlie Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Park Rooftop (@charlieparkrooftop) Charlie Park is perfect for a special occasion meal or cocktail hour. Overlooking Cascades Park, it’s a prime location for a birthday or any celebration. I would highly recommend going to Charlie Park if your parents are in town as it’s a lot nicer than some of the restaurants in College Town (don’t worry, Coosh’s, I still love your buffalo chicken sliders). I’ve only been to Charlie Park once, but the rooftop view is beautiful and perfect for dressing up with friends and taking cute photos!

FSU Lakefront Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Campus Recreation (@fsucampusrec) FSU Lakefront Park, formerly known as the Rez, is a quick 10-minute drive from campus. Don’t stress if you don’t have a car, though. On weekends, you can call the Leach to get a ride to and from the park. FSU Campus Recreation offers many activities at the park, like paddle boarding, kayaking, and disc golf. I love going on Sundays to lay in the sun, go swimming, and hang out with friends. I’ve also met a few FSU students there whom I now call friends!

Providence Canyon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen + Rebecca | Best Friends, GA Natives, & Hiking Addicts (@_georgia_hikes_) This is the first item on my bucket list. Providence Canyon, also known as Georgia’s “Little Grand Canyon,” is a breathtaking state park in Lumpkin, Georgia, about two and a half hours from campus. Tons of my friends have gone for a day trip and had so much fun hiking and exploring the canyon. I grew up camping and have wanted to plan a trip to Providence Canyon since I learned it existed. My advice for camping in general, not just at Providence Canyon, is to book your reservation far in advance, as campsites are limited and fill up quickly. You can check out the campsite availability at Providence Canyon online.

Market Wednesday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Student Organizations & Involvement (@fsusoi) Market Wednesday is hard to miss! Every Wednesday, it takes up Legacy Walk and can make the foot traffic to class a little heavier than on any other day of the week. But when you’re not late to class and just trying to fly by everyone meandering on Legacy Walk, I highly encourage you to set aside an hour or two next Wednesday to look at all the booths. There’s a vast variety of student organizations and things to get involved in on campus, as well as vintage clothing, hand-crafted jewelry, vegan cookies, and so much more. I always see at least a few people I know when I go to Market Wednesday, and it’s always so fun to explore new stands with friends.

Flying High Circus

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Student Affairs (@fsustudentaffairs) If you went on an FSU tour, you know about the Flying High Circus. FSU is one of just two American universities with a campus circus. This tradition dates back to 1947 and has been the heart of our school since then. Unfortunately, the iconic circus tents were destroyed by a tornado over the summer. Despite the setback, the Flying High Circus has continued to perform around campus. Regular shows are set to resume in Fall 2025.

Westcott Fountain Tradition