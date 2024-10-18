The Ultimate Tallahassee Fall Bucket List

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

It’s that time of the year again. Leaves are falling, pumpkin spice latte season is back, and Gilmore Girls blasts on my TV all day. In honor of the beginning of fall, here are some ideas around Tallahassee to help get you into the spirit.

Go on a hayride at Springhill Farms

Springhill Farms in Bainbridge, Georgia is well known for its hayrides around their farm, and what better way to start off fall? Hayrides are fun and a great opportunity to take lots of pictures. They’re also great for spending time with your friends and family, and afterward, you can grab a cup of apple cider. I went a few years ago and had a fantastic time! They also have many other activities like cornhole, horseback riding, axe throwing, and even a haunted maze.

Visit a pumpkin patch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faith Presbyterian – TLH (@faithprestally) Hayrides and pumpkin patches are often near each other, so if you find yourself in Bainbridge, you can do both on the same day! Picking out the perfect pumpkin is a Halloween essential; you can carve or paint it and showcase it as a Halloween decoration. Springhill Farms is highly recommended for their pumpkin patch, but if you’re looking for a closer location many of the local churches offer them every year. Christ Presbyterian, Faith Presbyterian, and St. Peter’s Anglican are a few of the churches that have pumpkin patches this month.

Host a bonfire and make s’mores

Next on my list is to host a bonfire. I know this isn’t specific to FSU, but a bonfire just screams fall. Nothing’s better than grabbing some friends and telling stories around the campfire while roasting marshmallows and enjoying delicious s’mores. This may be one of my favorites on the bucket list because it’s so relaxing, and I love a good s’more!

Go to Terror of Tallahassee

I’ll be taking my advice this year and going to Terror of Tallahassee. I’m currently a senior, but I don’t think I’ve ever been. For those unfamiliar with Terror of Tallahassee, it’s essentially the local version of Halloween Horror Nights, about half a mile from Doak Campbell Stadium. You go through haunted houses, and people dressed in creepy costumes jump out and scare you.

Watch ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ at the SLC

With Halloween coming up, how can you not watch Halloween movies? It’s a tradition for the SLC to play The Rocky Horror Picture Show the weekend before Halloween. Many students dress up in costumes and participate in games and live performances. I recommend getting there early so you have a chance of making it inside. If you can’t make the first showing on Oct. 25, there will be another showing on Oct. 26 at midnight. Throughout October, you can watch some of my favorite Halloween movies, including Hocus Pocus, Halloweentown, and Scream. You can watch them as the Halloween countdown begins, or you can binge-watch them all in one night.

Attend a fall festival or local craft fair

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TLH Downtown Market (@tlhdowntownmarket) Another personal favorite on this list is attending a fall festival. Festivals are great for friends and family. There are often local vendors selling baked goods and crafts. Other activities typically include apple bobbing, pie-eating contests, and corn mazes. Aunt Louise’s Farm has fall days every weekend until Nov. 10, where you can go to a corn maze, a petting zoo, and a pumpkin patch. You can also go to the local downtown market held at Ponce de Leon Park every Saturday from March through November. Club Downunder also has a Halloween event every year if you’re looking for something to do on campus.

Start a new book series on Landis

While you can start a new book series year-round, there is something special about starting a new series in the fall. Cuddling up with a blanket and a good book makes for peak cozy fall vibes. Some book series I currently recommend are The Prison Healer, Caraval, Once Upon a Broken Heart, and Divine Rivals. With the weather getting cooler in Tallahassee, you can finally sit out with a blanket on Landis and begin your new book!

Plan a fall picnic at Cascades Park

Cascades Park has beautiful scenery that makes for the perfect picnic. When I go to Cascades, I enjoy taking long walks around the pond and setting a blanket down to relax. It’s a great spot to read, talk with friends, and eat your favorite fall foods. I usually grab a Pub Sub, but incorporating fall-themed foods is also fun. You can include pumpkin bread, butternut squash soup, or a charcuterie board with cheeses and cured meats.

Go to a football game and tailgate

FSU, as many students are familiar with, is known for having a huge football culture. I highly suggest going to at least one game every season because of the fun atmosphere. Students and alumni alike come together to root for their favorite team. My favorite part of the game is watching the FSU Marching Chiefs perform and seeing the fire baton twirlers. Many students also like to go tailgating a few hours before the game begins. There’s music, dancing, and some tailgates even include barbecues!

Create fall-themed art at Paint-A-Pot