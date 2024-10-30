Songs I Would Add if FSU Had a Playlist

If I had to pick songs to describe FSU best, it would be songs that mirror the experiences of a college student. Being a student at FSU comes with freedom, energy, and a time of experimentation. Similarly, any genre, from rock to hip-hop to pop, can capture the essence of finding your strengths, embracing your identity, and more.
That said, here are six songs that would best fit on an FSU playlist!
- “Landslide” & “Go Your Own Way” by Fleetwood Mac
To kick off this playlist, I would add songs “Landslide” and “Go Your Own Way” by rock band Fleetwood Mac.
Fleetwood Mac’s vibe blends mystical, soulful, and profoundly emotional energy, creating timeless rock. Their music makes it feel like you’re walking through a forest or the wailing willow trees that are seen around FSU’s campus.
I view “Landslide” and “Go Your Own Way” as songs that describe becoming independent and embracing change, which is the perfect theme for an FSU student. The songs are perfect anthems for those making their paths by facing challenges and moving forward.
- “What’s Going On” by Marvin Gaye
Next on the playlist, I’d include “What’s Going On” by singer-songwriter Marvin Gaye.
Gaye’s music blends soul with a strong message, perfect for anyone navigating the ups and downs of college life. I view “What’s Going On” as a song that captures the importance of staying socially aware and connected to others. College is a time for discovering the world and asking bigger questions, so the reflective vibe of Gaye’s music feels like an excellent fit for FSU.
- “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell
“Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” is sung by Marvin Gaye and singer-songwriter Tammi Terrell. To me, this song is all about staying strong in the hard times. Being a college student, there are countless times when obstacles test your strength. With this, the song is ideal. It suits those moments when you need that extra push or the reminder that, no matter the challenge, you’ll make it through!
- “Higher” by Creed
Funnily enough, Creed is a rock band that was formed in Tallahassee! Their sound is both a unique blend of grunge and deep lyrics.
I view Creed’s song “Higher” as one that emphasizes the importance of going for something bigger, pushing past your limits, and aiming for new heights. It can serve as a great reminder to chase after your dreams for college students, no matter how big the goal seems.
- “You Oughta Know” & “Hand in My Pocket” By Alanis Morissette
For a bit of grunge, I’d throw in some hits by singer-songwriter and musician Alanis Morissette. Her IDGAF energy is the perfect vibe for any college student finding their place. Her music is honest, relatable, and the ideal mix of self-discovery with a bit of edginess.
I feel Morissette’s songs “You Oughta Know” and “Hand in My Pocket” can bring out the fearless side we all may need when tackling new experiences as college students, such as speaking up in class and meeting new people on campus.
- “Florida!!!” By Taylor Swift (FEAT. Florence + the Machine)
“Florida!!!” is a song that has to be in this playlist. Besides being a fantastic track by singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and rock band Florence + The Machine, I think it’s dedicated to all FSU students. Because of its name alone, I view it as a secret homage to the university. Swift loves the Noles!
Overall, I feel this playlist captures what comes with being a student at FSU. It encapsulates the ups, downs, and everything in between. So, play some of these songs the next time you’re strolling through campus, whether you’re headed to class, a study session, or even lunch with friends!
