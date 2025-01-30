This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

With our ever-increasing reliance on technology throughout schools, there are many unique ways that schoolwork and resources have found themselves embedded in the palms of our hands. The ability to constantly access homework and other resources is becoming an invaluable part of our education.

Adding these apps to your phones can help ease the transition to FSU!

FSU TRanz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Transportation & Parking Services (TAPS) (@fsu_taps) This app is handy for anyone who relies on their cars to get to and from campus. Parking is a hot commodity at FSU, with a spot harder to come by the closer you get to where you want to be. Parking garages are also periodically reserved for events that may not leave space for you to park. The best way to avoid driving in circles is to reference FSU Tranz, so you know exactly where you and your chariot may rest. Any other parking and transportation information can be found on the FSU Transportation and Parking Resources’ Instagram page.

MYFSU MOBILE

myFSU Mobile is an application that provides you with much of the information you can access through your online myFSU Portal, displaying all the information you need. Rather than trying to click through the website, you can access your classes, financial aid information, Campus Connect , and all the information you need about your program from your phone. It also has the added benefit of being your primary connection to Campus Recreation and library resources. Booking classes, meetings , and study rooms become much more manageable when done on the go!

DUO MObile

To log into any FSU site, you need Duo Mobile. It is the de-facto two-factor authentication used whenever you log in to Canvas, the myFSU Portal, and campus computers in the libraries and labs. It’s almost impossible to do anything through FSU portals without connecting to your Duo Mobile. Adding this app to your phone is a must!

TRansact Mobile Ordering

With so many great options for food both in and out of the dining halls, making decisions about where to eat is never easier than with Garnet & Go through Transact Mobile Ordering. You can use your meal swipes, dining dollars, FSU Cash, or connect your debit or credit card to order food from the most convenient spots on campus right from your phone. Still, there are a couple of on-campus restaurants where you may need the individual app to order ahead, like Panera Bread in the Student Union or at one of our many Starbucks locations. If you want to explore all FSU offers, you can find more information on the Seminole Dining website.

Spear-IT Rewards

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Seminoles (@seminoles) FSU has some of the best teams in the ACC! From football to soccer, Seminoles love supporting their athletes. Spear-It Rewards is a point system for FSU students to gain points whenever they attend any Florida State sporting event. You can then cash these points for special merch supporting your favorite teams!

Seminole Safe