5 Ways To Make the Most of Spring Semester as a Senior

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

As this semester wraps up, I’m feeling pretty sentimental about my time here at FSU. I only have one more semester before graduation (spooky stuff), and I’ve wanted to maximize my time at FSU before leaving. There’s truly so much to do on campus and around Tallahassee, and I want to explore everything before I graduate. Here’s how to make the most of spring semester!

do something new every day

It’s so easy to get lost in the monotony of going to class, homework, and day-to-day life, but you can take time to do something new or see something new every day. It doesn’t have to be anything crazy or out of the way. Maybe take a new route to class or study somewhere you’ve never been before. Personally, I’ve never studied in Dodd Hall, so I’ll be making time to get over there to do something new.

See All the Buildings on Campus

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida State University (@floridastateuniversity) Piggybacking off that point, it’s so easy to get stuck in the habit of going to the same buildings once you’re deeper into your major. But I’ve always been curious about what some of the buildings I haven’t seen look like on the inside. Maybe it’s just me, but I think it would be cool to say you’ve seen every building on campus. After all, who knows what truly goes on in the Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Science (EOAS) or the Business School? Maybe you’ll even find a new place to study in a building you never thought you’d be in.

Join That Club You’ve Been Eyeing

We’ve all been there. Every year, you say you’ll join that club you followed on Instagram freshman year, but that never happened. Well, now is definitely the time to do it! Take it from me: I was a little nervous to join Her Campus at FSU as a senior, but it has been the most amazing experience. I’ve met so many different people, and I get to write about things that interest me. I never would’ve done that if I hadn’t put myself out there. So join that club, you never know what might happen!

Explore Tallahassee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lofty Pursuits (@loftypursuits) I’m so guilty of not exploring Tallahassee more. I get so stuck in the bubble of the area around campus that I forget there is so much I haven’t seen. I watched a video of Safiya Nygaard making candy, and she came to Lofty Pursuits, a candy maker and ice cream shop in Tallahassee. I’d have never known about this place without seeing the video. That just got me thinking of all the places I haven’t seen before. So, definitely get out and explore what this place has to offer. And I’ll be checking out Lofty Pursuits next semester (you should, too)!

Get More Involved on Campus