5 Fun Activities Around Tallahassee During the Holidays

As an FSU student, getting caught up in the stress of finals and the rush to finish the semester is easy. Once we’ve all crossed the finish line, Tallahassee has much to offer for the holidays.
Whether you’re just looking for ways to unwind before heading home after finals or you want to make the most of the holidays in Tallahassee, there’s no shortage of things to do. Here are five things you can do to celebrate the holidays in Tallahassee.
- Holiday light displays
-
I had no idea Tallahassee had drive-through light displays, but there’s one just 15 minutes from FSU! Dorothy B. Oven Park hosts a holiday light display until Jan. 1. Weekday hours are from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The lights stay on until 11 p.m. on the weekends.
If you’re not in the mood for a drive, check out McCarty Park’s Candy Cane Lane for a festive walk-through light experience, open until Dec. 15. Both are perfect ways to get into the holiday spirit without being too far away from campus!
- Movies in the Park: ELF
-
On Dec. 11, the Tallahassee Downtown and Tallahassee Film Festival worked together to screen Elf for free at Kleman Plaza. Just a five-minute drive from campus, this was the perfect last-minute holiday activity, especially during the craziness of finals week.
Grab some friends, relax, and enjoy some classic holiday movies. It’s a fun and stress-free way to take a break and get into the holiday spirit! There are numerous ways to watch movies in the Tallahassee area, so check them out here!
- Thomasville
-
This one’s a bit farther out, but trust me, it’s worth the drive. If you haven’t made it to Thomasville yet as an FSU student, what are you waiting for?
During the holidays, Thomasville feels like it’s straight out of a Hallmark movie. On Dec. 12 and 13, they hosted their Victorian Christmas, packed with tons of activities, attractions, and great places to eat. Aside from their Victorian Christmas event, downtown Thomasville is a must-see, and if you still need to finish your Christmas shopping, you’re in luck. Thomasville has plenty of unique shops to help you check off your list.
- Cirque de Noel
-
If you’re looking for a truly unique experience, Cirque de Noel should definitely be on your radar for next year. Many people don’t even know this event exists, but it’s an amazing holiday show happening right at Ruby Diamond Concert Hall. With acrobats, live music, and all sorts of performances, it’s a one-of-a-kind way to celebrate the season right here in Tallahassee.
- Holiday Stroll through Cascades Park
-
As an FSU student, I love walking through Cascades Park, so why not add a little holiday spirit? During the holidays, take a nighttime stroll through the park and enjoy the festive lights, local performances, and, best of all, free hot cocoa. It’s the perfect way to unwind after a busy day, soak in some seasonal cheer, and support local talent.
Tallahassee has so much to offer during the holidays, and these activities are the perfect way to get into the festive spirit without getting too far away from campus. Whether viewing one of the light displays, enjoying a holiday movie, or exploring downtown Thomasville, there’s no shortage of activities in and around Tallahassee for the holidays!
