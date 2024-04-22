5 Reasons I’m Glad I Decided To Go to FSU, from a Senior’s POV

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

As an indecisive person, deciding where to go to college took a lot of thinking. There were so many pros and cons to each institution: campuses, programs, student involvement — the list could go on and on. Somewhere deep down, I knew it was FSU. But that didn’t mean taking the leap to commit wasn’t scary.

Now, two weeks out from graduation, I look back on my experience at FSU and I’m so grateful for my decision. Here are five reasons I’m glad I decided to go to FSU.

The Campus

FSU’s nearly 500-acre campus is known for its huge oak trees with sweeping Spanish Moss, vivid red brick, and bubbling fountains.

When I took a campus tour, I was absolutely sold by FSU’s campus. I could imagine myself fitting right into the scenery. As we walked by Landis Green, I could see myself a few months from then sitting outside and reading or even being one of those people who threw a frisbee around. Once I got here, I went from appreciating the campus to absolutely falling in love with it.

There’s something so special about walking on campus around sunset and watching the golden rays stream through the canopy trees. Often, as I try to take in my last few weeks here before graduation, I find myself taking the long way home.

Our School Spirit

Again, like the campus, this feels like an obvious reason. What’s not to love about an almost 80,000-person capacity stadium of fans, young and old, cheering for your team?

Coming from a high school without sports teams, I never really understood how amazing it felt to attend a place with such a phenomenal fan base. It’s such an indescribable feeling hearing the crowd roar with excitement, cheer as players run down the field, and celebrate when we make a touchdown.

Experiencing the school spirit at FSU has made me feel like I belong to an organization bigger than myself. I know I’ll always be home amongst garnet and gold.

The People I’ve Met

While everyone makes friends once they go away to college, I can confidently say that some of the best people I’ve met in my life were on FSU’s campus. This extends to the organizations I’ve participated in during my time at FSU. Through writing for Her Campus at FSU, I’ve been uplifted by some of the most inspiring women writers. One of my favorite routines was gathering every Monday night to share our thoughts and ideas.

International Programs

During my time at FSU, I’ve had some amazing opportunities I probably wouldn’t have had if I hadn’t come here. A great example of one is my time spent studying abroad. To prevent me from being that person who doesn’t stop talking about “When I studied abroad,” I’ll be short and to the point.

FSU’s International Programs set up a stellar experience studying right in the heart of London. I could explore the city, take phenomenal classes, and travel on the weekends. Had the opportunity to study abroad with FSU not been possible, I wouldn’t have gotten to see nor experience some of the amazing things that have become such formative memories for me.

My Personal Growth

The person I was when I walked up to Magnolia Hall on Freshman Move-In Day is not the same person I’ll be when I walk across the graduation stage. My various experiences here have pushed me to become the best version of myself. While I would have grown up going to any school, I think FSU has shaped the version of myself I am today.

So, that’s my official love letter to the wonderful Florida State University. It’s been an amazing time, and I’ll surely be visiting as an alumna very soon (like next month, maybe…).

