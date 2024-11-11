5 Outdoor Study Spots on Campus That Are Perfect for Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

There’s no better way to take advantage of the incoming fall weather than studying outdoors. FSU’s campus has many beautiful study spots to take advantage of, especially as we settle into the new season. Here are a few of my favorite areas on campus to catch up on work and enjoy this time of the year!

Tables by the Shores Building I typically don’t see many people taking advantage of this area, but it’s definitely one of my favorites for a few reasons. Located right off of Landis Green, the Shores Building’s central vicinity to campus life makes it easy to take a break between study sessions. Whether grabbing a drink at Argo Tea or taking a short walk to 1851, this building’s convenient proximity to so many on-campus hot spots makes it a great place to tackle some pending tasks. I also love these tables because of their variety of seating and levels of shade. With temperatures still high and fall not yet wholly in swing at FSU, these umbrella-covered tables give a great opportunity to beat the heat! Seminole Organic Garden View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida State University (@floridastateuniversity) Seminole Organic Garden is easily one of my favorite spots on campus to sit with friends, catch up on coursework, or relax! Located near the stadium, you may hear the Marching Chiefs rehearsing for game days while sitting under the gazebo or lying on the grass. The coolest part of Seminole Organic Garden is the garden, where students can rent plots and plant fruits and vegetables. You can also volunteer at the garden and watch them grow in the process! Benches Behind the College of Psychology Located toward the outskirts of campus, the College of Psychology offers more than what meets the eye in terms of study space. While I frequent the high-tops and small tables on the building’s lower level, I also love sitting outside on the benches behind it. This area provides a quiet, laid-back environment in which to complete assignments while taking in the beautiful building and its surroundings. Mina Jo Powell Green View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida State University (@floridastateuniversity) Mina Jo Powell Green is a great spot to enjoy all the beautiful greenery and nature of FSU’s campus. Located next to Ruby Diamond Concert Hall, Mina Jo Powell Green is a smaller, quieter grassy area than Landis, so you can anticipate a less crowded and calmer overall environment. This space is ideal for reading, studying, or just lying down and enjoying the fall weather. Highlights of Mina Jo Powell Green also include the Tranquility Garden and recycled sidewalk benches! Tables Outside of the Askew Student Life Center After activities like Paint-A-Pot or International Coffee Hour at the Globe, these tables give a perfect opportunity to sit down and catch up on some work. I love this area of campus mainly because of the large trees surrounding the ASLC. Its spacious location makes it easy to step back from your work and walk around campus!

Taking advantage of studying outdoors as this new season approaches is the perfect chance to explore more of what our beautiful campus offers. Hopefully, these outdoor study spots have given you some new places to work just in time for finals. Happy studying!

