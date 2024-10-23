5 Late-Night Grub Spots Near FSU’s Campus

We’ve all been there. It’s midnight, and you’re craving some food, and you want to go on a little side quest with your friends. Sometimes, it can be hard to find a place open in the late hours of the night when those hunger pangs hit.
Here is a comprehensive list of some of the many late-night eating spots for the perfect side quest with the girls. They aren’t too far from FSU’s campus either!
- Guthrie’s
-
Now, this is a Tallahassee staple. Guthrie’s is the perfect place for a little late-night run when you want something simple yet delicious.
I always remember my dad talking about going to Guthrie’s when he was in school here at FSU. You can’t go wrong with Guthrie’s; it literally has everything you could want! Their box meal is probably their most popular option, as it comes with chicken tenders, fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, and their signature sauce.
If you’re looking for the best Tallahassee experience, pay a visit (plus, they close at 4 a.m.). It’s just across from the Target on West Tennessee Street!
- Firehouse subs
-
Being a Subway girl for life, Firehouse Subs surprised me, but I was pleasantly surprised! They have any kind of sub you could want, and they are so customizable! My go-to order is always the turkey bacon ranch; it’s so yummy.
They also have salads or sweet treats if that’s your thing. They close at 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, but they’re open until 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.
- Insomnia cookies
-
Speaking of sweet treats, if you’re not looking for a full meal, then look no further than Insomnia Cookies. They’re my favorite cookie brand, and I absolutely adore everything they have.
Their cookies are always served warm, and they melt in your mouth. They have all types of limited seasonal flavors like the Bewitched Blueberry Swirl Cookie or the Apple Cider Donut Cookie. They also have ice cream and brownies, and you can even make an ice cream sandwich with your two favorite cookies. My all-time favorites are the Double Chocolate Chunk and Snickerdoodle! This is just the perfect sweet snack that’s not too far from campus at all (especially for those in Salley)!
- mo cookies
-
Mo Cookies is another sweet treat stop where you can support a local Tallahassee business. They have so many unique flavors, and their cookies are so yummy! They have flavors such as Red Velvet, White Chocolate Paradise, and Guava Cheesecake. My roommates put me on with the Birthday Cake cookie, and I’ve never looked back. Run to Mo Cookies whenever you’re craving something sweet!
- Taco bell
-
Last but certainly not least is everyone’s tried and true late-night spot, the beloved Taco Bell. Sometimes, you want something classic, which you know will hit when those late-night cravings hit. My tried-and-true order is always a quesadilla, but you can’t go wrong with anything on the menu!
Hopefully, you come to one of these places when those late-night cravings hit. Happy grubbing!
Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!