5 Halloween Movies To See at the SLC This Month

The Askew Student Life Center (SLC) is the home of one of FSU’s most popular spots for students to go to movies, game nights, drag shows, and more. It hosts exciting events for people looking for fun on-campus activities that are free for students!

For the month of October, they’re hosting several Halloween movie nights and showing spooky classics from Scream to Five Nights at Freddy’s, so there’s something for everyone!

Scream (1996)

Scream is an obvious classic. It's one of the most popular Halloween movies of all time and never disappoints. The story follows high school student Sidney Prescott, who becomes the target of a masked killer known as Ghostface. The film begins with the murder of another high school student; Drew Barrymore's character, Casey Becker, is the catalyst of a series of violent attacks in a small town. Sidney and her friends go through the movie, having to survive multiple Ghostface attacks while trying to uncover who is behind the mask. Scream mixes horror and dark humor, playing with classic horror tropes, which makes for a perfect storm of fright and laughter. Scream is a cult classic with iconic names and faces such as Drew Barrymore, Matthew Lillard, David Arquette, and Courtney Cox. This movie is definitely for people who love a good fright but also want something that incorporates a bit of comedy!

Rec (2007)

Rec is definitely more niche. It's a Spanish found-footage horror film that follows a TV reporter named Ángela Vidal and her cameraman, Pablo, documenting the night shift of a local fire station for their radio show. During the night, they get a call about an old woman trapped in her apartment, and Ángela and Pablo accompany firefighters to the building. There, they discover that the woman is infected with a violent, rabies-like disease. As the infection spreads, Ángela, Pablo, and the residents find themselves trapped inside the quarantined building, fighting for survival. The film's first-person perspective makes you feel like you're living in the movie, experiencing the horror in real-time. Rec is for moviegoers who are looking for more tension and suspense build-up, as well as the occasional jump scare. Unlike Scream, it's not really broken up by humor so it's more of a serious watch. It features Spanish actors such as Manuela Velasco, Pablo Rosso, and Javier Bortet.

Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

If you don’t know about the Rocky Horror Picture Show, you’re missing out on one of the most iconic Halloween films of all time! It’s a musical comedy horror film that begins when newlyweds Brad and Janet experience a car breakdown and seek help at a nearby castle. They find themselves in the home of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a flamboyant, eccentric scientist who reveals his latest creation: a muscular man named Rocky. The film unfolds as Brad and Janet are drawn into a wild night of dancing, seduction, and strange experiments, challenging their perceptions of normality and sexuality. It features iconic Halloween classics like “Time Warp” and “Sweet Transvestite.” It’s a blend of camp, horror, and science fiction, celebrating individuality and freedom. This film is also known for its LGBTQ+ representation, which is incredibly ahead of its time. Featuring actors such as Tim Curry and Susan Sarandon, it’s a perfect movie for musical lovers who want to celebrate Halloween with humor and fun!

Possession (1981)

Possession is a psychological horror that is set in Berlin during the Cold War era. The movie shows the declining relationship between Mark, a spy, and his wife, Anna. After returning home from a mysterious trip, Mark discovers that Anna wants a divorce and has been acting strange. As he becomes increasingly obsessed with uncovering the truth, he finds that her behavior is more disturbing than he imagined. As the plot unfolds, it becomes clear that Anna is in a bizarre and monstrous affair, leading to shocking and violent consequences. The film is known for its intense performances and shocking plot twists. I recommend this movie to anyone looking for a truly intense experience, like Rec.

Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023)