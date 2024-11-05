4 Ways To Find Someone Who Will Sublease Your Apartment

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Let’s be real: when you’re graduating and stressed about the future, one of the last things you’ll worry about is finding someone to sublease your apartment. It’s a stressful process, especially if you can’t find anyone. I’ve seen students so desperate that they offer to pay for the first month or take off a percentage of the original rent price. It’s just not it.

Since I’ve had so many friends graduate from college and found people to sublease their apartments, I’ve luckily figured out various ways to go about it. There will always be students who need housing, so someone out there will take up your sublease. The most important thing is to let everyone and their moms know you’re subleasing! You have to advertise it a lot and with plenty of time. Here are four ways to help you put your apartment out there!

TALK TO YOUR LEASING OFFICE The best way to start is to talk to your leasing office and check if they offer help with finding people to sublease. People avoid asking because they immediately assume they won’t help, but it’s a good idea to ask and confirm whether they do. This option is the best-case scenario because you don’t have to deal with the stress. Instead, you just let your own leasing office handle it! FACEBOOK GROUPS Another option is to find Facebook groups. This is the most popular way to advertise and find someone to sublease your apartment. It’s the method that most people recommend students do. Even the leasing offices recommend Facebook groups as the first step if they themselves don’t help tenants find people who will sublease. So many Facebook groups are dedicated to housing and subletting, where you can join and post your advertisements. Type something like “FSU sublease” in the search bar, and more than five group options should appear. GROUPME GroupMe is a good option because it has a feature where you can input the college you go to, so you can find a lot of groups involving that college. That means student organization and housing group chats, so it’s an excellent way to advertise a sublease. Some students also ask for available subleases, so it’s a two-way street. I’ve seen many people sending messages with posters of their available apartments in the group chats, and it works! I have even sent my friends advertisements and gotten responses for more information. This leads to my next strategy! POST IT ON SOCIAL MEDIA View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU CLASS OF 2029 (@floridastateclassof28) Post your ads on social media! Post them on all your platforms, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and even X, and ask your friends to post them on theirs! Word of mouth (literally and figuratively) goes such a long way. There’s a chance that your friend’s friend will see the ad and contact you because they’re thinking of moving to an apartment.

As long as you keep posting about your sublease in many places, there are bound to be people who reach out for more information. Whether through your leasing office, Facebook groups, GroupMe, or posting on everyone’s social media platforms, manifest that success, girly! I’m sending all the good luck your way.

