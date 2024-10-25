4 Ways to Actually Have Fun During Talloween

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

If you’ve ever been to Tallahassee during Halloween weekend, you know how awful it can be. If you haven’t experienced a Halloween in Tallahassee, let me tell you a little about it.

Talloween weekend is infamous in the state of Florida. People from every school in Florida (even UF) come up to experience it. While this seems like it would be so much fun, it tends to ruin the weekend for all of the actual FSU students.

The crowds become unbearable, there are lines for every restaurant, and the usual weekend spots require hours of planning. But fear not! As a Talloween veteran, I have some tips and tricks that will make the weekend fun and easy.

PLAN AHEAD My first piece of advice is to plan ahead. Whether it’s a girl’s night in or a dinner reservation, make sure you have your plan for the weekend ahead of time. This is not a weekend where you can just figure it out in the moment. Get those costumes, talk to your friends, and be prepared! Another key part of Talloween is finding a house to hang out at. We all want to show off our adorable costumes; sometimes, going to a public place is not in the cards. I love to hang out with my close friends at our apartment or find someone with a house so you can hang out outside. A bonfire and movie in your costumes is just as fun, if not more fun, than a night on the town. STAY AWAY FROM BUSY AREAs View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orchard Pond Organics (@orchardpond) The best advice I can give is to get out of College Town as much as possible. The crowds will mostly be around campus and in College Town, but there are so many fun fall and Halloween activities you can do just a few minutes outside of campus. One of the places I would suggest is Orchard Pond, a cute little farm about 20 minutes away. They have pumpkins you can pick, fresh honey, and so many pretty places to take pictures. Take a trip instead This is also a perfect time to go visit your long-distance best friends. Make the drive to your friend’s college you’ve been wanting to go see. It can be hard to justify leaving campus, but Halloween is the perfect holiday to go explore somewhere new. I personally will be visiting a couple of friends during the weekends before and after Halloween! reconnect with old friends It can also be fun to have your friends come visit Tallahassee. Everyone likes to act annoyed about people coming to visit, but it can be so fun to show your friends around your college campus. Bringing them to the places you like to go every weekend is so exciting and can make the places seem brand new.

Talloween often gets a bad reputation, but it can be really fun! Halloween, in general, is one of the best holidays. No matter what you get up to, as long as you have a cute costume and are with your friends, it will be an amazing week.

