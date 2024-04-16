4 Things To Do in Tallahassee Before the Spring Semester Ends

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

As the spring semester is very slowly but surely coming to a close, bittersweet feelings wash over me. The end of homework, studying, and exams is so close I can almost taste it, but so is the end of going out with friends, enjoying Tallahassee’s nature, or enjoying the beautiful campus of FSU.

As finals approach, it’s essential to take a break from the books and truly enjoy the last few weeks of the spring semester. Here are some ways to soak up that Tallahassee sunshine and give this city a proper “see you later,” or for some, sadly even a “goodbye.”

All in all, as the semester comes to an end, make sure to dedicate some time to making a few final memories during your spring semester spent at FSU. Whether you’re relaxing in nature, exploring the campus, or going out with friends, I encourage you to soak up every minute. Before you know it, you really will be saying goodbye to that favorite study spot, bar, classroom, or restaurant. Relish in the bittersweetness of it all!

