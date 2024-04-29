This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

The worst time of the semester is looming over us: finals week. It’s an endless cycle of sleepless nights and loads of caffeine carrying us through the stresses of exams that could make or break us!

While it feels like a never-ending battle of lengthy notes and strict deadlines, if you search for them, silver linings can be found during a hard week of exams. Despite its reputation for chaos, if you look at finals week with a brighter lens (although it may be hard), a positive mindset might make your week a little bit easier.

I don’t know about you, but let me tell you, even the smallest positive affirmations might crack the slightest bit of a smile on my face. I’ve been compiling a list of reasons why finals week isn’t so bad, and hopefully, you might start to believe these things yourself. Just a few words of encouragement can go a long way!

you’ll get better at time management View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Undergraduate Studies (@fsu_undergraduate_studies) With the number of final exams you need to take, it can be hard to manage your time and prioritize what needs to be done now versus what can be completed later. Finals week is great practice for learning how to manage your time efficiently, focusing on what’s most important first, and eventually reaching the last item on your to-do list. you’ll refine your study skills Finals week is notorious for some of the hardest exams of the semester, recapping information that you might have forgotten or touching on topics that were difficult in the first place. Regardless, every finals week is a way to figure out what works and what doesn’t when it comes to studying, so that way in the next semester, you can come back better than ever. you know more than you think you do It happens to the best of us. When we put some of our retained information on the back burner and see that same information come up again on an exam, it’s an aha moment in the best of ways. Sometimes, a final exam covers so much information that it becomes nearly impossible to become a master in every subject. But I can’t lie and say that remembering some things that slipped my mind a couple of times isn’t a satisfying feeling. The rewards coming afterward are worth it I’m the type of person who always has to reward herself after the most difficult, strenuous of times, AKA finals week. Whether it be a sweet treat, going out with some friends, or just some downtime, don’t forget to celebrate the good times when you pass an exam or even feel like you did your best. There’s so much to look forward to, even when the future doesn’t look as bright, so always try to search for the light at the end of the tunnel.

So, there you have it, some positive ways to change your mindset during the most hated week of the whole semester! Taking your final exams can seem like the end of the world, but looking at this week as a time for growth and improvement rather than sadness and misery can make this week seem a whole lot easier.

