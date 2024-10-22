4 Must-Go Halloween Events in Tallahassee 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

It’s that time again, folks! Fall is here, and as the temperature starts to drop to a cool breeze, Tally is cooking up some spine-tingling fun with all the vibes this fall.

Whether you’re more into fall festivities or spooky thrills, Tallahassee is providing several events this year to get you in that Halloween spirit. From haunted houses to music festivals, here’s your guide to experiencing all the Halloween vibes this year.

Fright Night For those who love a good thrill and can’t resist a good scare, this is for you. Starting Oct. 19, Terror of Tallahassee is officially back, and it’s the perfect start to your Halloween adventure! Start the night off strong and challenge your friends to see who is the bravest to attend. This year’s theme is surviving the aftermath of World War III. Don’t miss out on this iconic and chilling Tally Halloween attraction! North Florida Fair View this post on Instagram A post shared by North Florida Fair (@northfloridafair) Now, this isn’t exactly Halloween-coded, but who doesn’t love a good fall fair? The perfect addition to your Halloween aesthetic. The North Florida Fair has got it all, from great food and games to great rides and overall perfect fall vibes! Have you been looking for something new to do with your partner? A new activity to do with your friends? The North Florida Fair is calling your name. From Nov. 7 until Nov. 17, the fair will be open! Halloween Symphony Spooktacular Yes, it’s free! Tallahassee’s Orchestra is hosting a Halloween Symphony Spooktacular! They will be performing on Oct. 25 at the Adderley Amphitheater in Cascades Park. A free event with live music and gorgeous scenery? And that’s not all! There will be trick-or-treating, costumes, games, and food to make this a night to remember. This would be perfect for date night, a chill night with friends, or even yourself! This spooktacular event is back for its ninth year, and you can’t pass it up. The Fuzzy Pineapple’s Costume Party https://www.instagram.com/p/CyQ6pQYLycW/?igsh=MWszZzhucmx3cWVqcA== It I’ve heard you’re looking for somewhere to show off that new Halloween costume! The Fuzzy Pineapple is hosting a Halloween costume party event on Halloween filled with music, costumes, candy, food, and even piñatas! They will also have a costume contest, so make sure you come in your best fit!

Whether you’re seeking chills or a lively night out, Tallahassee has something for everyone this Halloween season. There are thrilling haunted attractions, enchanting symphonies, fall fairs, and the best costume parties!

The city is alive with Halloween spirit and vibrant activities. Gather your friends, feel the breeze, and create unforgettable memories this October. Don’t miss out on the chance to experience all that Tally has to offer.

So, dust off your broomsticks and get ready for a spooktacular October filled with excitement, laughter, and, of course, lots of fun! With plenty of activities to choose from, you and your friends are sure to find the perfect way to celebrate Halloween. Let the Halloween festivities begin!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!