It’s hard to believe FSU is celebrating its 174th birthday this year, which is a great opportunity to look back on the school’s rich history. From its founding in 1851 to the iconic traditions we know today, FSU has surely seen a lot of big changes over the years.
To mark the occasion, we’re sharing a few interesting facts about FSU’s history! Whether just starting your journey here or wrapping it up, these fun facts are a great way to appreciate what makes FSU such a special place.
- The Oldest University in Florida
-
FSU is one the oldest institutions of higher education in Florida, and its history goes way back to 1851, when it was first known as the West Florida Seminary. The school has evolved quite a bit since then. It survived the Civil War, became the Florida State College for Women in the early 1900s, and finally transitioned into the co-ed Florida State University we know today after World War II.
And if you’ve ever walked by the Westcott Building, you might not have known that it’s actually on the same site as the original Florida Institute. It’s pretty amazing to think about the history that’s unfolded right here!
- A Dorm with a Heartwarming Backstory
-
Have you ever wondered about the story behind Jennie Murphree Hall? In 1922, Jennie Murphree, the wife of FSU’s president, Albert A. Murphree, passed away, and the university decided to honor her by naming a dorm after her. Back in the day, students who lived there were called “Jennie Roses” in tribute to her.
The Murphree legacy doesn’t stop there! Albert Murphree is the only person to serve as president of both FSU and UF. There’s even a statue of the former president facing Jennie Murphree today! So, next time you walk past Jennie Murphree Hall, know that it carries a meaningful piece of FSU’s history.
- Doak Campbell Stadium
-
We all know Doak Campbell Stadium is home to some great games, but did you know it’s also the largest continuous brick structure in North America? In fact, it’s the second-largest brick structure in the world, just behind the Great Wall of China. Whether you’re heading to a game or just walking by, you’re passing by a pretty impressive feat of architecture.
- Famous FSU Alumni
-
FSU has produced some pretty notable alumni, and we’re always proud to mention a few of them. Jim Morrison, the legendary lead singer of The Doors, spent a year here before transferring to UCLA. While his time at FSU was brief, he definitely left a mark, including a famous prank at Doak Campbell that led to his arrest.
Then there’s Barry Jenkins, the Oscar-winning director of Moonlight, who got his start in FSU’s College of Motion Picture Arts. Luis Fonsi, the voice behind Despacito, was once part of FSU’s College of Music, even singing in the choir. These are just a few examples of how FSU alumni continue to make an impact in various fields.
As FSU celebrates its 174th birthday, it’s a great time to reflect on how much the university has grown and evolved. Here’s to all the amazing things yet to come!
