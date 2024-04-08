4 FSU Campus Food Spots I Like To Study At

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

As April starts, I can already feel the last few weeks of the semester creeping up on me. April is throwing everything it has at me, which I don’t appreciate because I’m hanging on for dear life to just graduate. This is the calm before the storm that is finals week, but if you’re anything like me, you’re being asked to go full throttle for things like final essays, projects, or assignments leading up to exam week.

Because things are already getting hectic, I rarely stay home for long, and when I do, I’m sleeping. This means that my fridge is either a barren wasteland, or I’m just refusing to eat at-home food because I can’t be bothered to cook. Here, I will give a walk-through of my eating habits during crunch time. Keep in mind that I may be listing places for every meal of the day, but I genuinely wouldn’t recommend doing that. It takes a huge toll on your wallet! I try not to eat out more than once a day during crunch time or twice a day when it gets really bad. This timeline is more like a play-by-play of where I would go on campus to eat and study for each time of the day.

The Sweet Shop View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Kennedy (@michael_kennedy999) For breakfast, I’d start my day off with The Sweet Shop. It’s a nice place to get tea (since I’m not a coffee person) while simultaneously being wonderful for when I need to get work done. Their egg and cheese sandwich is enough to get me through the day because it’s heavenly. I like to linger there on the days that I don’t have class in the morning and have found that I get a lot of things done! Seminole Café I understand how crazy it sounds when I say that I genuinely enjoy the Seminole Café menu. Please don’t get Suwannee and Seminole Café mixed up. There is absolutely a difference in quality and variety. Whenever I’ve had an incredibly killer day where I’m already mentally exhausted by noon, I make my way over to Seminole Café. I really enjoy their fruit and yogurt. It makes me feel like a healthy, clean girl even though the fruits and veggies in my fridge are rotting. I usually go for the rice bowl in the sushi section. As someone whose entire culture revolves around rice, it’s the closest I can get to decent white or dirty rice when I can’t be bothered to turn on my rice cooker. Also, the French fries aren’t that bad and are my comfort food while I’m in a booth typing away. I’d say that the cafeteria is a good place to get work done. There are so many seats to choose from, but I always go for one by the window so I can get some Vitamin D while scrolling through Canvas. I’m not promising it’ll be Michelin-star food, but it’s definitely a once-in-a-while thing. CVS Right before I’m about to pull a partial all-nighter at the library, I always run to CVS to get an energy drink. This is just a quick stop on the timeline, so I wouldn’t recommend studying there. CVS has energy drinks and cans of coffee that you can snag when things are getting serious. If I’m getting a little hungry, I’ll grab some granola bars or cheap ramen if it’s really serious. It’s not a food and work spot, but it’s still a nice place to take a quick break between all the cramming. The Union View this post on Instagram A post shared by Structure Tone (@structuretoneorganization) I’m sure the Union needs no introduction. I feel like that’s where a lot of the student population always ventures to get something to eat. Whether it’s after my library study break or because I’m already there, I like to go there to grab some Panera or Panda Express for a late dinner. The fact that the Union doesn’t close until 10 p.m. is incredibly helpful when you get so far in the zone that you realize you need to find somewhere to eat since Chick-fil-A is closed. It also helps that it has a lot of spots to study and work. If you like the ambiance of a busy area, then work on the first floor. However, if you’re someone who prefers a quieter spot, definitely travel up the floors. Feel free to find a table or couch to work on.

Overall, I’d definitely recommend these places to study and eat at. With all this in mind, it’s important to know that when you’re having a stressful week at university, that’s the best time to eat healthy. When you eat right, you feel right. It’s okay to be busy and rely on convenience, but please take care of yourself in the coming weeks. Finish strong, and good luck!

