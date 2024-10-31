3 Tips for Finding On-Campus Job Opportunities

Everyone knows it can be stressful to work while going to school, but finding places to work and building your resume on-campus can make balancing a full class load with a job much more manageable. Not having to commute saves time and makes it much easier!
On-campus jobs are made to build around your class schedule. They also help you create a deeper connection to our school. Luckily, FSU has many opportunities for students to gain experience without leaving campus. Here are three tips to make your on-campus job search a little less scary!
- Check Out the Career Center
-
FSU’s Career Center is a great resource for students to prepare for entering their professional careers. Many people don’t realize how many tools they offer to help you get a job during your time in college!
The Career Center hosts part-time job, career, and internship fairs every semester to help you connect with organizations on and around campus. Attending these career fairs is a great way to find new opportunities and let employers meet you face-to-face. This gives you a better idea of the jobs available and shows employers that you are eager to get to work!
The Career Center also offers career counseling, mock interviews, and resume workshops to ensure you’re putting your best foot forward when applying for a new position. They have many resources online with advice on how to find a part-time job, which is helpful.
Using this free resource on campus is one of the easiest ways to make the job-hunting process less stressful. Keep up with the Career Center’s socials to find out about new job openings around campus!
- Use nole network
-
If you’ve never checked out NoleNetwork, now is a great time to start. NoleNetwork is a system run by the Career Center that helps students and alumni build connections and search for jobs.
Every student can access NoleNetwork, one of the best tools for finding on-campus job openings. Many organizations around campus post job and internship openings on this site, along with other great opportunities like InternFSU and FSUshadow.
While some of these options aren’t paid, they’re great experiences that can make you stand out on your next application. Even if you aren’t currently job hunting, joining NoleNetwork helps you create a profile and stay updated on on-campus opportunities to build your resume for graduation.
- Search for Jobs at FSU
-
Another great website to visit if you want to see all the jobs available to students is the FSU Careers site. This website lists all of the job openings at FSU. It might take a while to narrow your search, but you’re sure to find something that suits your interests and schedule here. Check out this site to stay up-to-date on all the available opportunities on campus!
We all know that looking for a job is stressful, but I hope this list gave you some of the tools you need to make the job search easier. I hope you can find a position on campus that will be fun for you!
Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!