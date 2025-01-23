3 FSU Opportunities I’m Taking This Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

The start of a new semester is the perfect time to take on something new while staying connected to what you’re already passionate about. Whether it’s joining a club you’ve been curious about, stepping into a leadership role, or simply exploring a new interest, there are plenty of ways to make this term more exciting and meaningful.

At the same time, it’s a chance to build on what’s already working for you, whether that may be a campus job, an organization you’re proud to be part of or a project you’re excited to continue.

A new year brings fresh energy and a chance to grow, meet people, and challenge yourself in different ways. Small steps, like trying a new activity or meeting someone with similar interests, can make a big difference. Why not take this semester as a chance to explore, connect, and make the most of campus life? Here are some opportunities I plan to continue engaging in, and some I will try out!

Camp Kesem at FSU Camp Kesem is all about making a difference and having fun while doing it! They're a national nonprofit that gives kids whose parents have been affected by cancer a free, unforgettable week at camp. At Camp Kesem FSU, you'll get to help plan excellent camp programs, recruit campers, fundraise, and connect with our FSU campus community meaningfully. I first heard about Camp Kesem through my roommate and her friends, who were counselors last summer. Hearing their incredible stories and their impact on these kids was so inspiring; it's impossible not to want to get involved! If you're looking for a way to make a difference, build connections, and have the time of your life, Camp Kesem is calling your name! Working as a Learning Assistant I'm so excited to continue working as a learning assistant for trigonometry because it has been such a rewarding experience. I love this role for many reasons: the strong sense of community, flexibility, and convenience of working right on campus. Whether it's your first semester or your third, there's always someone ready to support and guide you, making it such a welcoming environment. The job fits easily into my schedule since I can choose when to offer help sessions at the Academic Center for Excellence (ACE). A huge bonus is being able to walk there from class. No need to worry about driving or commuting! I often encourage my friends looking for a meaningful and convenient job to try it. I always remind them not to feel intimidated by qualifications or performance expectations. I didn't have the smoothest start in college due to health challenges during my first semester, but this role has allowed me to grow, connect, and make an impact. If you're looking for a position where you can help others, build confidence, and be part of a supportive team, I can't recommend being a learning assistant enough! Club Downunder Club Downunder (CDU) is the go-to spot for all things entertainment at FSU! Whether concerts, comedy shows, lectures, or special events, CDU creates inclusive and engaging experiences for everyone on campus. CDU is entirely student-run, so anyone can step up, lead, and gain real experience by coordinating events. It's the perfect opportunity to grow professionally while being part of a creative and driven team. My friend, an intern in the production department, introduced me to CDU. From what I've seen, it's a fantastic opportunity to get involved, especially since you can shadow different departments like hospitality, programming, and public relations. Plus, there are many cool chances to interact with guests at events!

This new year and semester, I’m excited to take full advantage of these incredible opportunities on campus, like continuing my work as a learning assistant, getting involved with Camp Kesem, and engaging in CDU’s events. I’m looking forward to the experiences this semester will provide as I will try to make the most out of everything FSU offers!

