3 Frugal and Fun Places To Go In Tally

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Living in Tallahassee can turn into a constant cycle of eating out and going out, which can easily become tedious and burn a hole through your wallet. Sometimes, you just want to reconnect with the arts and nature, or maybe you just want to avoid having a maxed-out credit card.

Whether you’re looking for fun on a budget or just some new spots to check out, here are three of my favorite cute and affordable places to visit in Tally!

Tallahassee farmer’s market The Tallahassee Farmer’s Market is an adorable weekly event where you can shop from a variety of vendors and try yummy seasonal fruits, treats, veggies, and animal products. The market takes place year-round every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon in the yard of the Cornerstone Church. Some intriguing vendors sell out-of-the-ordinary products at the market. Tally Kombucha sells kombucha roll-ups made with organic fruit and honey, Hurricane Creek Farms specializes in pork products, carrying items from fresh bacon to fresh pork loins, and the English Rose Cafe sells delicious cakes, pastries, and jams in numerous special flavors. The Tallahassee Farmer’s Market has a sweet or savory treat that can satisfy anyone’s appetite or wallet! Railroad Square Art District View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fat Cat Books Tallahassee (@fatcatbookstally) Railroad Square is a lively, cutesy spot with different shops and restaurants to choose from. It’s so visually pleasing that even just window shopping can be alluring. Shopping there is also a great way of supporting Tally’s local artists and entrepreneurs. The murals that line the stores in Railroad Square truly bring the area to life. One of my favorite places there is Fat Cat Books. The quaint little store, located at 615 Railroad Square, has some of the cutest, fluffiest, and friendliest cats you will ever meet. It’s a thrift bookstore, boutique, and cat adoption center all in one, so while you browse the books, you can also be in the company of so many adorable kitties. Crystal Portal is also a place you have to check out if you’re in the area. Whether you’re a crystal or astrology girly, the ambiance in the store is undeniable. The store has crystals, sage, crystal-based jewelry, and even yoga events located at 625-11 Railroad Square. Lafayette Heritage Trail Park If you want to go on the ultimate pensive walk to clear your head, this is your place. Lafayette Heritage Trail Park is a beautiful place to enjoy a hike or a picnic. It spans almost three miles and is filled with lush vegetation. It’s a cool spot to hang out and explore, as it has many creeks, little bridges, and beautiful trees. Visiting Lafayette for the first time made me feel like Tinker Bell in Pixie Hollow. On a lazy Sunday, wandering Lafayette with your girls or significant other can be a unique experience due to the length of the park. It’s also a cute place for artsy Instagram pics. The park also includes a playground, picnic tables, basketball courts, and a fitness trail. It’s located at 501 Ingleside Avenue, and the courts are open from sunrise until 10 p.m.

Tally isn’t renowned for its insane number of activities, yet if you scout them out, there definitely are unique and beautiful areas to explore! Best of all, they’re only a short drive from campus.

