Buy or Bye: Which of These High-End Makeup Products Are Really Worth Your Money?

Like many girls, I constantly fall victim to purchasing whatever new, trendy product pops up on my TikTok feed. However, my bank account can’t keep falling victim to this lifestyle, or I’ll be in debt by the end of the semester. Here are some of my personal experiences with these high-end makeup products, so you don’t have to unnecessarily splurge:
- Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint
-
Starting with the Fenty Beauty skin tint, this product makes for a flawless base for any makeup look and retails for $36. So, is it worth it? In my opinion, yes! I purchased my first one of these about seven months ago when people first started talking about it all over social media platforms. Recently, I just ordered my second bottle because of how much I loved it! It’s the perfect alternative to foundation, and when I use this product, my makeup looks flawless all day. I’m someone who wears a full face every day and this product lasted me seven months! So, for anyone looking for a cost-effective, but great-quality product to contribute to their makeup base, I definitely recommend this one.
- Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder
-
Retailing for $48, the Charlotte Tilbury Setting Powder can put quite a dent in your bank account. Is this a buy or bye? I say it’s a buy! I was, at first, skeptical of this product. Whenever I went on TikTok, I saw so many influencers endorsing it and talking about how it gave their makeup an airbrushed look. So, I decided to purchase the sample size of it to see if this pressed powder was really worth all that hype. After testing it out, I concluded that it’s worth it! My makeup has never come close to the way it looks after applying this powder. It creates such a smooth, airbrushed look wherever it’s applied! However, it’s quite a lot of money, so this is something to take into consideration. I recommend starting off with the small size first to see if it’s your cup of tea!
- Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
-
The Rare Beauty liquid blush practically broke the internet, with beauty gurus worldwide raving about how amazing the product is. For $23, should you purchase it? My controversial take is no. I do think this product is great because the formula makes it last a very long time but overall, I wasn’t a huge fan of this product. When I used it, I felt like it blended somewhat patchy and didn’t look the greatest. I tried e.l.f’s take on the liquid blush trend after seeing that many people called it a “dupe” for the Rare Beauty blush, and they weren’t lying! I think you can get good quality blush for way cheaper by purchasing from e.l.f’s blush line instead.
- One Size Beauty On ‘Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray
-
BUY, BUY, BUY! The One Size Beauty setting spray is hands down the best setting spray I’ve ever tried and one of the best makeup products I’ve ever owned. It retails for $32, and after purchasing it, I completely understand why. The bottle is big, and the product quality is amazing. If you struggle to keep your makeup on for long periods or if you’re a victim of your makeup melting after going outside, you might just need this product in your life. I’d always talk about how there was no point in doing a full face of makeup because it sweats off almost immediately, but after applying this setting spray, it literally does not budge!
- Charlotte Tilbury’s Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray
-
Lastly, the Charlotte Tilbury setting spray retails for a whopping $58. This is an easy bye-bye! However, this opinion contradicts many beauty gurus who absolutely love this product. I got this product after seeing videos of girls claiming it’s the best setting spray on the market. I decided to start off small with this product as I did with their powder and bought the sample size. I’m so happy I did because I couldn’t imagine spending $60 on it. I do think this product helps to provide a nice finish to your makeup, but it doesn’t do anything to help your makeup stay on. The primary reason I use setting spray is to set makeup so it lasts longer. A great alternative to this product is the Milani Make It Last Dewy Setting Spray. I’ve tried both, and they do the same thing, but Milani does it for about $40 cheaper.
Hopefully, this gives you some insight into what products are worth your money. Feel free to give all these products a try and see which ones work for you. Happy spending!
Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!