Buy or Bye: Which of These High-End Makeup Products Are Really Worth Your Money?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Like many girls, I constantly fall victim to purchasing whatever new, trendy product pops up on my TikTok feed. However, my bank account can’t keep falling victim to this lifestyle, or I’ll be in debt by the end of the semester. Here are some of my personal experiences with these high-end makeup products, so you don’t have to unnecessarily splurge:

Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint

Starting with the Fenty Beauty skin tint, this product makes for a flawless base for any makeup look and retails for $36. So, is it worth it? In my opinion, yes! I purchased my first one of these about seven months ago when people first started talking about it all over social media platforms. Recently, I just ordered my second bottle because of how much I loved it! It’s the perfect alternative to foundation, and when I use this product, my makeup looks flawless all day. I’m someone who wears a full face every day and this product lasted me seven months! So, for anyone looking for a cost-effective, but great-quality product to contribute to their makeup base, I definitely recommend this one.

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder

Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

The Rare Beauty liquid blush practically broke the internet, with beauty gurus worldwide raving about how amazing the product is. For $23, should you purchase it? My controversial take is no. I do think this product is great because the formula makes it last a very long time but overall, I wasn’t a huge fan of this product. When I used it, I felt like it blended somewhat patchy and didn’t look the greatest. I tried e.l.f’s take on the liquid blush trend after seeing that many people called it a “dupe” for the Rare Beauty blush, and they weren’t lying! I think you can get good quality blush for way cheaper by purchasing from e.l.f’s blush line instead.

One Size Beauty On ‘Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ONE/SIZE (@onesize) BUY, BUY, BUY! The One Size Beauty setting spray is hands down the best setting spray I’ve ever tried and one of the best makeup products I’ve ever owned. It retails for $32, and after purchasing it, I completely understand why. The bottle is big, and the product quality is amazing. If you struggle to keep your makeup on for long periods or if you’re a victim of your makeup melting after going outside, you might just need this product in your life. I’d always talk about how there was no point in doing a full face of makeup because it sweats off almost immediately, but after applying this setting spray, it literally does not budge!

Charlotte Tilbury’s Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray