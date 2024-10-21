The Newest ‘Chicken Shop Date’ With Andrew Garfield Has Taken Over the Internet

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Recently, my Instagram and TikTok have flooded with clips of flirtatious interactions between Andrew Garfield and comedian and interviewer Amelia Dimoldenberg. This is likely due to the highly anticipated release of the newest Chicken Shop Date. As an avid watcher of the show and fan of Garfield, I was beyond excited for this episode.

If you’re unfamiliar with it, Chicken Shop Date is a British celebrity interview series on YouTube created and hosted by Dimoldenberg. The show frames the celebrity interviews as dates in a chicken shop and is often filled with sarcastic and witty banter. Recently, Dimoldenberg has interviewed celebrities such as Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sabrina Carpenter, and Billie Eilish. However, the newest interview with Garfield is special because of their prior “meet cutes.”

Dimoldenberg and Garfield first met in November 2022, on the red carpet for British GQ’s Men of the Year Awards. Their first encounter was adorable, as Garfield introduced himself by saying, “I think you’re great,” and that he’d seen her Chicken Shop Date show. Dimoldenberg immediately asked if he would be on the show, as more banter and giggling between them followed.

They met again on another red carpet for the Golden Globes in January 2023. This time around, they somehow had even more chemistry. After some awkward laughter and playful exchanges, Garfield confessed, “I only ever want to see you,” but stumbled over his words before he could clarify that he was referring to red-carpet interviews. The two continued to tease one another when Dimoldenberg later claimed, “You’re obsessed with me!” Garfield agreed and shared that he couldn’t explore anything with her because he was scared of what it could become. The two could not contain their laughter throughout the rest of the interview.

On Oct. 11, Dimoldenberg announced that she and Garfield would finally have their date on Oct. 18. A few days later, she released a teaser of the interview. The only word exchanged between them was “Hi,” but I could feel the tension through the screen. Clearly, I’m not alone because the comment section was flooded with excitement from fans. Some of my favorite comments are, “This isn’t a chicken shop date, it’s a chicken shop wedding,” and “Kicking my feet like a schoolgirl.”

Just a day before the Chicken Shop Date episode was released, Dimoldenberg appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on Oct. 17. During the show, Barrymore and Dimoldenberg had a conversation about how they were both happy being single but open to meeting new people. Dimoldenberg then revealed that she had shared a kiss with someone, with tongue, but would not reveal who it was.

Since the episode’s release, the date has been trending on the internet. Whether it’s because of the anticipation or because Garfield suggested (during the interview) that they could’ve gone on an actual date at some point, I’ve seen countless clips of them on social media. After all, at the start of the video, Dimoldenberg jokingly says, “Don’t do anything weird…like bring out a ring or get down on one knee.” Since the episode, many have speculated that their chemistry is too strong to be fake and that actually they might like one another.

Do you think it’s real or just for publicity? Call me an optimist, but I think it might be real. They have such intense chemistry, and I find it hard to believe that it’s all fake. Despite this, Andrew Garfield is well known for being an incredible actor, so I suppose it’s possible. I may need to watch the episode a few more times before I decide. If you haven’t seen the newest Chicken Shop Date, I recommend you watch it!

