Megan Thee Stallion: The Hostess With the Mostest at the VMAs

Thus far, 2024 has been the year of Megan Thee Stallion.

Kicking off with a performance during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve show, 2024 quickly became the year of Thee Stallion. After the successful pre-release of her single “HISS,” she went on to release her third studio album, Megan, and subsequently started her Hot Girl Summer Tour.

Megan’s endeavors this year have been nothing but successful, bringing her career to new heights. Her stint as the host of the VMAs this past week was no exception to this.

On the pre-show carpet, before Megan’s hosting duties began, she was handed a Moon Man (the nickname for a VMA award) and congratulated for winning the Trending Video category for her song “Mamushi.” Later in the evening, she received a second award in the Art Direction category for her song “BOA.” Those VMAs will look great on the shelf next to her Grammy Awards.

If there’s one thing Megan knows how to do — her Moon Mans would agree — it’s get an audience watching alongside the music they are listening to.

Hosting duties at the VMAs are a full package deal. You have to be a host, a nominee, and a performer all in one. Megan showed up and showed out beyond expectation.

With a total of seven outfit changes throughout the night, Megan cycled between different carpet looks, including a Team USA Gymnastics-inspired leotard, a performance outfit, a sneak peek of an outfit for her brand-new Pepsi commercial, and she even held a python in an homage to Britney Spears’s iconic “I’m a Slave 4 U” VMAs performance.

“Stop the music, stop the music. I’m just playing, come get this snake. I don’t know this snake, this snake don’t know me. I tried to hold it down for Britney.” Megan joked during an interim segment of the show before zoning back in and announcing the next award presenters.

The balance between improvised banter and scripted talking can make or break a good show. Charisma with the audience is one of the key elements of a successful awards show host, and Megan has it down.

The way that Megan interacted and clicked with the audience throughout the night and during her performances kept the crowd energized and entertained.

Billboard reported that this year’s VMAs saw an eight percent increase in viewership from the previous year and had its highest viewership in the last four years. This year’s event was also reported to have generated over 107.5 billion impressions on X (formerly Twitter).

Clips of Megan Thee Stallion’s performance of “Mamushi” went viral on X as well. One clip posted by the official MTV Asia account has over 653 thousand views.

“All the way from Japan for the first time, Yuki,” Megan announced as Yuki Chiba, who is featured on the song and in the music video, joined her on stage. Megan continued to hype up the crowd through his verse of the song.

Megan also performed a mashup of other popular songs on her latest album, including “BOA,” “B.A.S.,” and “HISS,” with full choreography, moving between stages, and walking through the audience. She’s a true all-around entertainer!

Megan is continuing to take advantage of still having the audience’s attention on her days after the show has ended: on Friday she posted a teaser for what seems to be her next album, Megan: Act Two.

