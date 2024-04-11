Here’s Everything JoJo Siwa Spilled On ‘Call Her Daddy’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

The Call Her Daddy podcast is famous for many reasons. Not only does it consistently top podcast charts, but it’s also been breaking down barriers about topics such as mental and sexual health since its creation in 2018. Host Alex Cooper has interviewed some of the industry’s biggest celebrities including Zayn Malik, Megan Fox, RuPaul, Camila Cabello, Reneé Rapp, Gwyneth Paltrow, Heidi Klum, Trisha Paytas, Wiz Khalifa, Alix Earle, Ciara, Paris Hilton, and John Mayer (just to name a few).

When I saw the podcast queen dropping hints on Instagram about a possible JoJo Siwa interview, I was too stunned to continue scrolling. Naturally, the first thing I did was look through the comments to find other members of the “Daddy Gang” equally confused.

With the enormous amount of attention JoJo Siwa has been receiving from her new music, there’s no better time for her to spill the details of her life than now. In the Call Her Daddy interview, Siwa discusses both her childhood and adult life, with some topics coming frankly out of left field. Even with all of the jokes circulating the media, she really opened up on Cooper’s couch about some pretty serious topics. Let’s dive straight in to what she said!

dance moms

Although many still see Siwa as the little girl who gained her fame on the reality TV show Dance Moms, the now 20-year-old woman has officially entered her “adult naughty girl phase” (or at least that’s what she’s calling it). When asked about her time on the reality show and experience with dance teacher Abby Lee Miller, Siwa remarked that the show was essentially about a “big lady yelling at children on TV.” While this is a funny way to look back on the source of her rise to fame, she also expressed many kind sentiments towards fellow dancers and her overall participation.

growing up

It’s fair to say that Siwa’s been working overtime to get out of her little girl phase. It’s important to note that she’s been receiving a large amount of backlash recently after the release of her song “Karma” on April 5. Her “bad girl era” has left the public feeling uneasy, especially in light of the shocking “Karma” music video.

Siwa’s maturity in how she speaks about embarrassing aspects of her past is one of the most admirable parts of this interview. “I do understand that my life will live on and my childhood stuff will live on,” she said. Transitioning into some of the deeper parts of Siwa and Cooper’s discussion, the two also touch on the amount of hate that she’s been receiving.

coming out

About halfway through the episode, Cooper brings up Siwa’s coming out as lesbian in 2021. In a very raw moment, Siwa admits how scared she was of the public’s reaction and that it made her incredibly sad that parents wouldn’t let their kids listen to her music or watch her shows just because she loved a girl. Yet Siwa recognizes the importance of having these difficult conversations online, and she hopes to inspire others not to be afraid to live their lives how they want.

past relationships

Now for the juiciest stuff. After all, one of the reasons that Call Her Daddy is so big is because of Cooper’s willingness to discuss relationships with her guests, but not in the usual uncomfortable manner. Siwa recounts some of her past relationships, both good and bad. At the age of 16, her girlfriend even moved into her childhood home with her (I know that my parents would never have let me do that).

One of the most shocking parts of the interview was when Siwa said that she would be willing to have children in the next three years! She even has their names picked out: Freddie (after Freddie Mercury), Eddie, and Teddy. Despite the fact that she’s single and on the market, she said that she would be more than willing to raise children on her own if it comes to it.

Joelle “JoJo” Siwa is one of the most well-known child stars around the globe today, though she’s not always held in high regard. Many people view her as just an annoying little girl who sells bows and wears high ponytails. However, I can confidently say that after listening to this podcast episode, I realize that she has broken out of her shell and is on her way to becoming an even bigger star in her adult years. I can’t wait to see where she goes and where life takes her.

