Mike Norvell “Points” to Brock Glenn as New Starting QB Against Clemson

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Being an FSU football fan has never been more painful than it is right now. Florida State ended last year with an undefeated regular season and a conference championship win for the first time since 2014. However, the team started this season off with a streak of losses. The difference between last year’s and this year’s teams is straight-up disappointing, and showing my face in public as an FSU fan is becoming difficult.

So far, FSU football has had four total losses and only one win. Based on our record, many fans have expressed that FSU’s starting quarterback, DJ Uiagalelei, is to blame, and second-string quarterback Brock Glenn should play instead. As a student who has attended a football game this year, “We Want Brock!” is chanted dozens of times per game from the student section.

During last week’s loss to Southern Methodist University, Uiagalelei injured his finger in the fourth quarter, and Glenn replaced him for the remainder of the game. This is not the first time we have seen Glenn play, as he stepped in as quarterback (QB) as a true freshman for FSU’s ACC championship game last year. He’s also made several appearances in football games during the 2023 season. This is likely why students and fans alike have continuously pushed for Glenn to be the starting QB.

To my surprise, FSU football coach Mike Norvell recently revealed that DJ Uiagalelei will be out for the Clemson game, along with the following weeks. So, Brock Glenn will officially be our starting quarterback for the time being.

Now What?

When students caught wind of the news, many were excited. The common consensus among fans is that FSU has a better shot at a decent season with Glenn in. I could include myself in that statement. When I heard the news, all I could think was, “Thank you, Mike.”

But is this really true? Is a single quarterback enough to make or break a team? A similar argument was made for Florida State last year, and it was one of the reasons why the College Football Playoffs (CFP) Committee failed to let FSU in the playoffs.

For some background, starting quarterback Jordan Travis sustained a serious lower leg injury during the game against North Alabama and was unfortunately out for the rest of the season. It’s no secret that Travis’ departure was a significant loss and felt by the entire fanbase. However, the case was made by the CFP Committee that after Travis’ absence, despite the following wins without him, Florida State was not the same without their quarterback.

I personally never understood why anyone thought FSU was only good because of Travis. After all, Florida State won the North Alabama game by a landslide without him, and the team also went on to win the rivalry game with the University of Florida despite facing adversity and combatting the unsportsmanlike behavior of the rival team.

To jog your memory, the Gators’ defensive lineman was ejected for spitting at an FSU player, and separately, a different Florida player was ejected for targeting. A Florida defense aimed to tackle but instead slammed FSU’s second-string quarterback Tate Rodemaker, leaving him with a concussion. Because of this, Rodemaker could not play in the ACC championship game following the incident.

Even so, third-string quarterback and true freshman Brock Glenn played in the ACC championship game, and FSU was able to secure another win without Travis. Despite FSU pulling through and keeping their winning streak, it wasn’t enough to secure a spot in the playoffs.

I truly believe they did not win these games only because of the quarterbacks that stepped in. To disregard players such as Keon Coleman, Jared Verse, Trey Benson, and Braden Fiske, all of whom are playing in the NFL now, is disgraceful. FSU’s talent last year was widespread.

One person does not make a team. Maybe some perform better as a quarterback than others, but I believe that the fate of FSU is not on one person’s shoulders. So, will FSU play substantially better with Brock Glenn in? Possibly. Will we be an unstoppable force? Unfortunately, I’m doubtful about that, but who knows? All I know is I’ll be cheering my team on in the student section, even if we don’t play well. But between me and you, I really hope we do.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!