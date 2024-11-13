Your Guide to the 2024 North Florida Fair

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

It’s that time of year again! You can catch the North Florida Fair here in Tallahassee now through Sunday, Nov. 17. All the action is happening at the North Florida Fairgrounds, located at 441 Paul Russel Road. While it’s not exactly walkable from campus, it’s only a short 10-minute drive away. Here’s everything you should know before you plan your visit.

Ticketing and Pricing

To enter the fair, a general admission ticket is required. This ticket is purely for entry; it doesn’t cover any rides, food, or games. Tickets can be purchased in advance online or at the fair gates. I found the checkout process at the ticket booth to be very smooth, and I didn’t experience a long wait. With the exception of upcoming ticket specials, tickets are $10 for adults (ages 13+), $7 for children ages 6-12, and free for children 5 years and under. Parking is free in both the paved lot and grass overflow areas.

Rides and Attractions

This year’s fair features an exciting lineup of all your fair classics: the Giant Wheel, the Claw, and the Zipper. If you’re less inclined to go on one of the more intense rides, there are still plenty of low-key options, like the Merry-Go-Round and mechanical bull riding.

Any ride is an additional cost in the form of tickets. These tickets are separate from the admission ticket and can be purchased inside the fair. The general rate is two tickets for $1, but the more tickets you buy, the better the deal. Each ride has a different number of tickets that you must pay to ride it. The more popular and thrilling rides are typically more expensive. For reference, one Merry-Go-Round ride costs eight tickets, equivalent to a $4 cost for one ride, assuming you didn’t purchase your tickets in a bulk deal.

Food and Games

There’s no shortage of food to be found at the fair! What feels like every two feet, there’s a stall serving all the classic fair foods you know and love — cotton candy, funnel cakes, turkey legs, and (oddly expensive) lemonade. Most of the food is priced around $10, but more substantial meals can be up to $20. My advice: eat a full meal before you go. If you go to the fair hungry, you’ll walk out having spent way more on food than you may have wanted to.

Some of the weirdest food combos at the fair include pickle Dr. Pepper (yes, that’s Dr. Pepper with pickle juice), fried pickles, and even a hamburger with a glazed donut as the bun! In addition to your adventurous combinations and American classics, there’s an array of foods from local restaurants that look delicious, most notably Haitian and Lebanese cuisines.

Besides eating, there’s plenty more entertainment to be had that isn’t the rides. Visit the goat and cattle barns to see sheep, cows, goats, pigs, and more farm animals. The best part — this is a free attraction! Just next door, there’s a petting zoo featuring exotic animals such as a zebra and kangaroo. If you’re feeling lucky, you can also play any of the (totally not rigged) games for the chance to win a prize. Most of these games averaged about $10 per three tries.

Planning Your Trip

The fair is open every day through Sunday, Nov. 17. The operating hours vary depending on the day, so be sure to check their website before going. I’d also suggest going at night: the lights look much cooler against the dark sky, and you don’t have to worry about the heat!

Will you be attending the 2024 North Florida Fair before it closes on Sunday?

