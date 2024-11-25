Ranking the Songs on Kendrick Lamar’s Newest Album ‘GNX’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

The surprise release of Kendrick Lamar’s sixth studio album, GNX, marks another pivotal moment in his career as he continues to push the boundaries of hip-hop and personal storytelling. Coming less than three months before his highly anticipated Super Bowl Halftime show, GNX proves that he’s not just an artist but a cultural force, unafraid to tackle the most pressing issues with both raw vulnerability and sharp insight. Read below to see where the 12 tracks stack up and a brief overview of each song.

12. “gnx”

“gnx,” the album’s titular track, is an explosive song that features underground artists Peysoh, Hitta J3, and YoungThreat. The track’s name is a direct reference to the 1987 Buick Regal T-type, a car that came out the same year Lamar was born and was what his family took him home in from the hospital after his birth.

11. “peekaboo”

Featuring AzChike, “peekaboo” is all about the element of surprise and keeping your competitors on their toes. Compared to some of the higher-ranked tracks, “peekaboo” offers a break from some serious issues and allows the listeners to enjoy a lighter, more upbeat anthem.

10. “hey now”

Similar to “peekaboo,” “hey now” is another one of Lamar’s more mellow tracks on the album. Dody6, one of the many featured artists on the album, and Lamar explore themes of following one’s dreams and maintaining a certain level of ambition to stay on top.

9. “dodger blue”

Teaming up with Wallie the Sensei, Roddy Ricch, and Siete7x, Lamar’s “dodger blue” is a unique track that pays homage to his favorite baseball team, the Los Angeles Dodgers. The song also highlights Lamar’s childhood in Compton and the struggles he faced while his family lived in Section 8 housing.

8. “squabble up”

First teased in his “Not Like Us” music video, “squabble up” focuses on themes of a person controlling his or her own legacy and staying true to oneself. Sampling Debbie Deb’s “When I Hear Music,” this track’s vibrant, experimental call-and-response approach is the perfect hype song for listeners.

7. “man at the garden”

Perhaps the most vulnerable song on the album, “man at the garden” allows Lamar to show off his immaculate songwriting skills. It serves as a self-reflection for Lamar on what he’s had to do to get to where he is today while he challenges listeners to identify what they have done in life to “deserve it all.”

6. “wacced out murals”

Serving as the opening track to his 12-track album, “wacced out murals” sets the tone for the angsty yet philosophical album. This strong track hits back at Lamar’s doubters by calling out vandalism at one of his Compton murals after his public feud with Drake.

5. “gloria”

In direct contrast to the last track, “gloria” is a soothing, melodic song that closes out Lamar’s album. With SZA and Deyra Barrera as features, SZA and Lamar hauntingly vocalize about the importance of family and personal growth. Deyra Barrera’s verse at the beginning underscores the emotional connection he has with music as he shouts out Anita Baker, who he’s been vocal about admiring.

4. “tv off”

This upbeat track is Lamar’s reunion with producer Mustard, who produced Lamar’s Grammy-nominated “Not Like Us,” and features Lefty Gunplay. The experimental track questions his sense of reality and is sonically full of twists and turns that leave the listener yearning for more.

3. “luther”

In his other collaboration with SZA on the album, “luther,” Lamar paints a vision of a world where pain and struggle are replaced by light and empowerment, reflecting on how his partner keeps him grounded. SZA offers a soulful counterpoint that emphasizes how crucial it is to be able to grow with one’s partner.

2. “heart pt. 6”

Continuing his “The Heart Pt.” series and reclaiming the title after Drake released “THE HEART PART SIX” earlier this year, Lamar sets out to rap about the same themes that make the series resonate with listeners, giving them an insight into his private life and shows them his vulnerability. With this track, Lamar discussed his first few years in the industry and parting ways with Top Dawg Entertainment and his hip-hop supergroup Black Hippy.

1. “reincarnated”

Sampling 2Pac’s song “Made N****z,” Lamar pays homage to West Coast hip hop and the angsty flow of some of the legends. Lamar speculated he led past lives as a guitarist and a Chit’lin circuit singer — theorized to be about John Lee Hooker and Dinah Washington, respectively — and bravely opens up about battling demons in his personal life.

All 12 tracks offer a unique blend of lyrical mastery, deep introspection, and social commentary, making the ranking of his songs both a challenge and a testament to the album’s overall brilliance. Whether through his sharp wordplay or complex storytelling, Lamar proves once again why he’s at the forefront of modern rap.

