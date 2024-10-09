Anne Hathaway Confirms She Is Returning for ‘Princess Diaries 3’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Me? Watching The Princess Diaries 3 in the near future? Shut up! It’s official — The Princess Diaries 3 is happening! It’s been 20 years since we’ve seen new content about Princess Mia and Genovia, so fans are ecstatic about this announcement. The Princess Diaries debuted in 2001, and its sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, was released in 2004. Now, we’re finally getting the third movie to complete this trilogy!

The original movie is centered on 15-year-old Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway), who discovers she is the princess of the fictional country Genovia when her grandmother, Queen Clarisse Renaldi (Julie Andrews), visits her home in San Francisco. In the original film, Mia learns how to be a Princess with the help of her grandmother and assumes her role as Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi, Princess of Genovia. In the second film, she returns to Genovia as a 21-year-old college graduate ready to become Queen but facing the situation of being required to marry someone within 30 days to assume this role.

WHAT WE KNOW

Anne Hathaway has confirmed that she will be reprising her role as Mia in this third installment through her social media. Along with this announcement that Hathaway will be returning to her role, filmmaker Adele Lim announced that she’ll be directing The Princess Diaries 3.

We also know that this movie will be a continuation of the original stories and not a reboot. With so many adaptations and reboots released recently, it’s exciting to see an original story pick up where it left off. We will be returning to Genovia to see Princess Mia as Queen Mia and what has happened in the years since we saw the ending of the second movie, although we don’t know the exact storyline yet.

SPECULATION ABOUT THE MOVIE

While Hathaway is on board to reprise her role, it is unclear if Julie Andrews will be returning to her role as Queen Clarisse. Andrews has toyed with the idea of returning for a third movie in the past, saying that it depends on what the story is, but no announcement has been made from her recently. It’s also unclear if other cast members would return, like Heather Matarazzo, who played Mia’s best friend Lilly in both the original and sequel. There are also other iconic characters whose actors have not yet announced if they will return to their roles.

Fans are hopeful that Chris Pine will return to his role as Nicholas Devereaux, who was Mia’s love interest in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. Many fans, including myself, hope that Mia and Nicholas will be married in this upcoming movie and ruling Genovia together. Chris Pine has said that he would return for a third film if it’s shot in Los Angeles, so I am eagerly anticipating an announcement that he will also be reprising his role.

Finally, there is no release date set for this film, so all we know is that The Princess Diaries 3 will be happening, and it’s currently in the works. Personally, I will be eagerly waiting for an announcement on the release date and the rest of the cast list.

In the meantime, I’ll be having a movie night dedicated to The Princess Diaries!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!